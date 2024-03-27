Davis Thompson Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 0.343 mark, which ranked him 38th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.

Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.219 (he finished 15th in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.846. He finished 47th in that event.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.309, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 57th in that tournament.