26M AGO

Davis Thompson Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MAMARONECK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 18: Amateur Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the 120th U.S. Open Championship on September 18, 2020 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Davis Thompson looks to improve upon his 43rd-place finish in 2022's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course March 28-31.

    Latest odds for Thompson at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Thompson has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open once recently (in 2022), posting a score of +1 and finishing 43rd.
    • When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022, he had 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second).
    • Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Thompson's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/20224368-71-74-68+1

    Thompson's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Thompson has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Thompson has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Davis Thompson has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Thompson has an average of -0.642 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thompson has an average of 1.632 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Thompson .

    Thompson's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Thompson has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.434, which ranks 153rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.2 yards) ranks 62nd, and his 57% driving accuracy average ranks 119th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thompson ranks 14th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.640, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Thompson's 0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 86th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance62299.2299.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%71.53%
    Putts Per Round129.6
    Par Breakers1%25.35%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.54%

    Thompson's Best Finishes

    • Thompson has played eight tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut five times (62.5%).
    • Currently, Thompson sits 100th in the FedExCup standings with 139 points.

    Thompson's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 0.343 mark, which ranked him 38th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
    • Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.219 (he finished 15th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.846. He finished 47th in that event.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.309, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 57th in that tournament.
    • Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked 15th in the field.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.434-0.681
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.6402.260
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green610.1340.696
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.034-0.642
    Average Strokes Gained: Total600.3751.632

    Thompson's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage6372-65-72-75E4
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7072-66-71-67-83
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC77-69+6--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5672-75-76-73+86
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-70-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2470-69-68-67-1434
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3168-69-65-71-1124
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-71-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2268-66-69-69-837
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-68-69-74-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-70-70-69-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3564-73-69-67-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1566-68-69-67-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5366-69-66-71-10--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5773-65-69-67-65
    January 18-21The American Express2167-67-66-68-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1569-67-70-67-1154
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2470-70-64-71-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4767-71-71-69-69
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

