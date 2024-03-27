Davis Thompson Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
MAMARONECK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 18: Amateur Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the 120th U.S. Open Championship on September 18, 2020 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Davis Thompson looks to improve upon his 43rd-place finish in 2022's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course March 28-31.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Thompson has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open once recently (in 2022), posting a score of +1 and finishing 43rd.
- When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022, he had 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second).
- Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).
Thompson's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|43
|68-71-74-68
|+1
Thompson's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Thompson has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Thompson has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Davis Thompson has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Thompson has an average of -0.642 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thompson has an average of 1.632 in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Thompson has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.434, which ranks 153rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.2 yards) ranks 62nd, and his 57% driving accuracy average ranks 119th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thompson ranks 14th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.640, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Thompson's 0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 86th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|62
|299.2
|299.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|71.53%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.54%
Thompson's Best Finishes
- Thompson has played eight tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut five times (62.5%).
- Currently, Thompson sits 100th in the FedExCup standings with 139 points.
Thompson's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 0.343 mark, which ranked him 38th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
- Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.219 (he finished 15th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.846. He finished 47th in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.309, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 57th in that tournament.
- Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked 15th in the field.
Thompson's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.434
|-0.681
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.640
|2.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|61
|0.134
|0.696
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.034
|-0.642
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.375
|1.632
Thompson's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|63
|72-65-72-75
|E
|4
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|70
|72-66-71-67
|-8
|3
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|56
|72-75-76-73
|+8
|6
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|70-69-68-67
|-14
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|31
|68-69-65-71
|-11
|24
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-66-69-69
|-8
|37
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-68-69-74
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-70-70-69
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|64-73-69-67
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-68-69-67
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|66-69-66-71
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|73-65-69-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|67-67-66-68
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|69-67-70-67
|-11
|54
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|70-70-64-71
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|67-71-71-69
|-6
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
