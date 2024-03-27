PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
26M AGO

Davis Riley Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Riley Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Davis Riley seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open. He placed 27th at the par-70 Memorial Park Golf Course in 2022.

    Latest odds for Riley at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In his last two appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Riley has an average finish of 28th, and an average score of -1.
    • Riley last participated in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, finishing 27th with a score of -2.
    • When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022, he had 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second).
    • Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.

    Riley's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/20222771-64-71-72-2
    11/11/20212968-72-69-71E

    Riley's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Riley has an average finish of 70th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Riley has an average finishing position of 70th in his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of +1 in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Davis Riley has averaged 303.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Riley is averaging 0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Riley is averaging -3.881 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Riley .

    Riley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Riley has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.120, which ranks 180th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.3 yards) ranks 50th, and his 56.1% driving accuracy average ranks 127th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Riley ranks 157th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.530. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Riley has registered a -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance50300.3303.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.54%
    Putts Per Round128.5
    Par Breakers1%21.37%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.81%

    Riley's Best Finishes

    • Riley, who has participated in nine tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut three times (33.3%).
    • With 20 points, Riley currently sits 177th in the FedExCup standings.

    Riley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 1.829. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 1.783. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.574 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Riley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.120), which ranked 28th in the field.
    • Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-1.038) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.

    Riley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180-1.120-1.954
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green157-0.530-1.262
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green137-0.224-1.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.0560.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Total172-1.929-3.881

    Riley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC78+6--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC71-70-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC78-72+8--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5467-78-78-72+77
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4570-63-74-64-910
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3368-72-71-65-1220
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3563-73-67-73-418
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC78-70+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4375-68-66-67-444
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-68-70-67-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-72-73-66+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4564-68-68-73-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry5270-71-76-64-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-71+7--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-70-65-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-74+3--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7871-71-78+45
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-69E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6271-66-76-69-25
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.