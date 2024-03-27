Davis Riley Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 1.829. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 1.783. In that event, he missed the cut.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.574 (he missed the cut in that event).

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Riley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.120), which ranked 28th in the field.