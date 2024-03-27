Davis Riley Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Davis Riley seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open. He placed 27th at the par-70 Memorial Park Golf Course in 2022.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In his last two appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Riley has an average finish of 28th, and an average score of -1.
- Riley last participated in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, finishing 27th with a score of -2.
- When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022, he had 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second).
- Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.
Riley's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|27
|71-64-71-72
|-2
|11/11/2021
|29
|68-72-69-71
|E
Riley's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Riley has an average finish of 70th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Riley has an average finishing position of 70th in his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of +1 in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Davis Riley has averaged 303.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Riley is averaging 0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Riley is averaging -3.881 Strokes Gained: Total.
Riley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Riley has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.120, which ranks 180th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.3 yards) ranks 50th, and his 56.1% driving accuracy average ranks 127th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Riley ranks 157th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.530. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Riley has registered a -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|50
|300.3
|303.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.54%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.81%
Riley's Best Finishes
- Riley, who has participated in nine tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those nine events, he made the cut three times (33.3%).
- With 20 points, Riley currently sits 177th in the FedExCup standings.
Riley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 1.829. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 1.783. In that event, he missed the cut.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.574 (he missed the cut in that event).
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Riley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.120), which ranked 28th in the field.
- Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-1.038) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
Riley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|180
|-1.120
|-1.954
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-0.530
|-1.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|137
|-0.224
|-1.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.056
|0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|172
|-1.929
|-3.881
Riley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|78
|+6
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|54
|67-78-78-72
|+7
|7
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|70-63-74-64
|-9
|10
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|68-72-71-65
|-12
|20
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|63-73-67-73
|-4
|18
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|75-68-66-67
|-4
|44
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-72-73-66
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|64-68-68-73
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|70-71-76-64
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-70-65
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|78
|71-71-78
|+4
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|71-66-76-69
|-2
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.