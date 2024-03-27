David Skinns Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
David Skinns enters play March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course after a 75th-place finish in the Valspar Championship, which was his most recent competition.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In the past five years, this is Skinns' first time competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Tony Finau finished with 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2022.
- In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (seventh).
Skinns' Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Skinns has finished in the top five once.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Skinns has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, David Skinns has averaged 301.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Skinns is averaging -1.633 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Skinns is averaging -0.061 Strokes Gained: Total.
Skinns' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Skinns has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.082 this season, which ranks 112th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.6 yards) ranks 66th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Skinns has a 0.149 average that ranks 68th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Skinns' -0.440 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 141st this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|66
|298.6
|301.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.32%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.01%
Skinns' Best Finishes
- Skinns has played eight tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut three times.
- With 109 points, Skinns currently ranks 111th in the FedExCup standings.
Skinns' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 2.686 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.441. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns put up his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 27th in the field with a mark of 1.475.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.299), which ranked second in the field.
- Skinns posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Skinns' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.082
|0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.149
|0.799
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|67
|0.111
|0.654
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.440
|-1.633
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.264
|-0.061
Skinns' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-68
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-66-71
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|67
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|2
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|75-67-74-78
|+10
|2
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
