David Skinns Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 2.686 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.441. He missed the cut in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns put up his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 27th in the field with a mark of 1.475.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.299), which ranked second in the field.