David Lipsky Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
David Lipsky looks for better results in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open after he finished 22nd shooting -4 in this tournament in 2022.
Latest odds for Lipsky at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In his last two appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Lipsky has an average finish of 22nd, and an average score of -4.
- In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2022, he finished 22nd after posting a score of -4.
- Tony Finau finished with 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2022.
- Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.
Lipsky's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|22
|66-73-70-67
|-4
|11/11/2021
|MC
|70-75
|+5
Lipsky's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Lipsky has an average finish of 42nd.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Lipsky has an average finishing position of 42nd in his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, David Lipsky has averaged 287.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lipsky is averaging -1.344 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Lipsky is averaging -2.259 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lipsky has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.636 this season (170th on TOUR). His average driving distance (285.3 yards) ranks 165th, while his 61.3% driving accuracy average ranks 63rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lipsky has a -0.011 average that ranks 95th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lipsky has registered a -0.508 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 151st on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|165
|285.3
|287.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|67.46%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.68%
Lipsky's Best Finishes
- Lipsky has played eight tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
- Currently, Lipsky has 31 points, placing him 163rd in the FedExCup standings.
Lipsky's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 1.702 mark, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
- Lipsky produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 24th in the field at 3.253. In that tournament, he finished 42nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky produced his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.574.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Lipsky delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.291), which ranked in the field.
- Lipsky delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 41st in the field (he finished 41st in that event).
Lipsky's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|170
|-0.636
|-1.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|-0.011
|0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|98
|-0.022
|0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.508
|-1.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-1.177
|-2.259
Lipsky's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|71-68-72-70
|-3
|5
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|67-69-69-73
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|69-69-72-77
|-1
|64
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|56
|68-67-70-69
|-6
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|69-64-70-73
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-71-70-68
|-4
|10
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|69-69-75-68
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|70-67-71-73
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|70-73-67-75
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-70-72
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|65-78
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|68-71-66-72
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|73-70-69-71
|-5
|18
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.