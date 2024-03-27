David Lipsky Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 1.702 mark, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.

Lipsky produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 24th in the field at 3.253. In that tournament, he finished 42nd.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky produced his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.574.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Lipsky delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.291), which ranked in the field.