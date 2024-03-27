PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
David Lipsky Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    David Lipsky looks for better results in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open after he finished 22nd shooting -4 in this tournament in 2022.

    Latest odds for Lipsky at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In his last two appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Lipsky has an average finish of 22nd, and an average score of -4.
    • In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2022, he finished 22nd after posting a score of -4.
    • Tony Finau finished with 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2022.
    • Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.

    Lipsky's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/20222266-73-70-67-4
    11/11/2021MC70-75+5

    Lipsky's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Lipsky has an average finish of 42nd.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, David Lipsky has averaged 287.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lipsky is averaging -1.344 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Lipsky is averaging -2.259 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Lipsky's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Lipsky has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.636 this season (170th on TOUR). His average driving distance (285.3 yards) ranks 165th, while his 61.3% driving accuracy average ranks 63rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lipsky has a -0.011 average that ranks 95th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lipsky has registered a -0.508 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 151st on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance165285.3287.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%67.46%
    Putts Per Round129.6
    Par Breakers1%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.68%

    Lipsky's Best Finishes

    • Lipsky has played eight tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
    • Currently, Lipsky has 31 points, placing him 163rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Lipsky's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 1.702 mark, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
    • Lipsky produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 24th in the field at 3.253. In that tournament, he finished 42nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky produced his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.574.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Lipsky delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.291), which ranked in the field.
    • Lipsky delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 41st in the field (he finished 41st in that event).

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170-0.636-1.510
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green95-0.0110.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green98-0.0220.372
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.508-1.344
    Average Strokes Gained: Total158-1.177-2.259

    Lipsky's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-71-1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta6071-68-72-70-35
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-68-3--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1667-69-69-73-249
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1269-69-72-77-164
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC75-75+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5668-67-70-69-66
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-68-1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 27-303M Open4369-64-70-73-811
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4567-71-70-68-410
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3069-69-75-68-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5170-67-71-73-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-72+4--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5170-73-67-75+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship1367-66-67-68-16--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-75+6--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-70-72-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-71E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC65-78+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4168-71-66-72-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4273-70-69-71-518
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-78+9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

