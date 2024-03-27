Cole Hammer Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Cole Hammer looks to improve upon his 27th-place finish in 2022's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course March 28-31.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over his last two trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Hammer has an average score of -1, with an average finish of 44th.
- Hammer finished 27th (with a score of -2) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open (in 2022).
- Tony Finau finished with 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2022.
- Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.
Hammer's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|27
|74-65-71-68
|-2
|10/10/2019
|61
|67-77-72-73
|+1
Hammer's Recent Performances
- Hammer has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in five of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hammer has finished within three shots of the leader three times and carded a score that's better than average five times.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those five times he's made the cut.
- Cole Hammer has averaged yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hammer is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hammer has an average of in his past five tournaments.
Hammer's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|292.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|60.56%
|%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.77
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.00%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.15%
|11.73%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hammer's Best Finishes
- Hammer teed off in 10 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Last season Hammer had his best performance at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished 64th with a score of +6 (21 shots back of the winner).
Hammer's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hammer's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|64
|72-72-75-75
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hammer as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
