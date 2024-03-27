PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
25M AGO

Chris Gotterup Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Chris Gotterup enters play March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course following a 61st-place finish in the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Gotterup at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Gotterup is competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
    • Finau averaged 302.4 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.

    Gotterup's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Gotterup has an average finish of 48th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Gotterup has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -3.
    • In terms of driving distance, Chris Gotterup has averaged 310.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Gotterup has an average of 0.578 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gotterup is averaging 0.474 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Gotterup .

    Gotterup's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Gotterup has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.054 this season (86th on TOUR). His average driving distance (313.0 yards) ranks fourth, while his 44.2% driving accuracy average ranks 180th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gotterup ranks 99th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.032, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Gotterup has registered a 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance4313.0310.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%67.52%
    Putts Per Round129.9
    Par Breakers1%20.51%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.82%

    Gotterup's Best Finishes

    • Gotterup, who has taken part in seven tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut three times.
    • Currently, Gotterup has 30 points, ranking him 164th in the FedExCup standings.

    Gotterup's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 1.176 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 61st in that event.
    • Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 7.018 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup put up his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 20th in the field at 2.153. In that event, he finished 61st.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.482), which ranked 36th in the field.
    • Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked 35th in the field.

    Gotterup's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee860.054-0.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green99-0.032-0.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green880.010-0.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.0780.578
    Average Strokes Gained: Total840.1100.474

    Gotterup's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-73+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-68-4--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC77-68-66-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5068-71-75-72-27
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-73+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3570-69-70-67-819
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC68-73-3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6168-73-75-70+25

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

