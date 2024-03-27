Chris Gotterup Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 1.176 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 61st in that event.

Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 7.018 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 35th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup put up his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 20th in the field at 2.153. In that event, he finished 61st.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.482), which ranked 36th in the field.