Chris Gotterup Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Chris Gotterup enters play March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course following a 61st-place finish in the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida his last time in competition.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Gotterup is competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
- Finau averaged 302.4 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.
Gotterup's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Gotterup has an average finish of 48th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Gotterup has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -3.
- In terms of driving distance, Chris Gotterup has averaged 310.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Gotterup has an average of 0.578 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup is averaging 0.474 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Gotterup has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.054 this season (86th on TOUR). His average driving distance (313.0 yards) ranks fourth, while his 44.2% driving accuracy average ranks 180th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gotterup ranks 99th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.032, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Gotterup has registered a 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|4
|313.0
|310.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|67.52%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.51%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.82%
Gotterup's Best Finishes
- Gotterup, who has taken part in seven tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut three times.
- Currently, Gotterup has 30 points, ranking him 164th in the FedExCup standings.
Gotterup's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 1.176 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 61st in that event.
- Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 7.018 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup put up his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 20th in the field at 2.153. In that event, he finished 61st.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.482), which ranked 36th in the field.
- Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked 35th in the field.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.054
|-0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|-0.032
|-0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|88
|0.010
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.078
|0.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.110
|0.474
Gotterup's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|77-68-66
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|68-71-75-72
|-2
|7
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69
|-2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-75-70
|+2
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.