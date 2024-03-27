Chez Reavie Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Chez Reavie will compete in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open from March 28-31 after a 12th-place finish in Palm Harbor, Florida at the Valspar Championship.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Reavie's average finish has been 41st, and his average score +2, over his last three appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- In 2021, Reavie finished 41st (with a score of +2) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2022, Tony Finau posted numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
- Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.
Reavie's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/11/2021
|41
|70-69-70-73
|+2
|3/29/2018
|MC
|70-72
|-2
Reavie's Recent Performances
- Reavie has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Reavie has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He finished with a score of -5 in his only recent appearance.
- In terms of driving distance, Chez Reavie has averaged 280.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Reavie is averaging -0.714 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging -1.146 Strokes Gained: Total.
Reavie's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Reavie has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.903 this season, which ranks 175th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (283.4 yards) ranks 169th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Reavie ranks 27th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.517. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Reavie's -0.464 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 145th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|169
|283.4
|280.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.81%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.43%
Reavie's Best Finishes
- Reavie has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut two times.
- As of now, Reavie has compiled 65 points, which ranks him 131st in the FedExCup standings.
Reavie's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Reavie put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking in the field at -0.452.
- Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.951.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.005 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.725). That ranked 24th in the field.
- Reavie posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked 12th in the field.
Reavie's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|175
|-0.903
|-2.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.517
|1.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|25
|0.281
|0.587
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.464
|-0.714
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.570
|-1.146
Reavie's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|6
|69-72-72-65
|-10
|92
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|11
|72-66-65-69
|-12
|63
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|49
|68-68-74-69
|-5
|8
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|76-68-71-71
|+6
|14
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|67-69-75-70
|+1
|13
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|58
|72-72-76-77
|+9
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|72-71-73-65
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|4
|64-63-63-71
|-19
|115
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|29
|69-70-65-71
|-13
|27
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|69-68-68-69
|-10
|18
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|71-67-66-69
|-7
|29
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|66
|73-68-70-77
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|72
|67-70-70-74
|-7
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|66-70-66-71
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|67-72-72-68
|-5
|58
All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.