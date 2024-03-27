PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
23M AGO

Chez Reavie Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chez Reavie Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Chez Reavie will compete in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open from March 28-31 after a 12th-place finish in Palm Harbor, Florida at the Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Reavie at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Reavie's average finish has been 41st, and his average score +2, over his last three appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • In 2021, Reavie finished 41st (with a score of +2) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2022, Tony Finau posted numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.

    Reavie's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/11/20214170-69-70-73+2
    3/29/2018MC70-72-2

    Reavie's Recent Performances

    • Reavie has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Reavie has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He finished with a score of -5 in his only recent appearance.
    • In terms of driving distance, Chez Reavie has averaged 280.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Reavie is averaging -0.714 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging -1.146 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Reavie .

    Reavie's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Reavie has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.903 this season, which ranks 175th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (283.4 yards) ranks 169th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Reavie ranks 27th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.517. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Reavie's -0.464 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 145th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance169283.4280.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.81%
    Putts Per Round129.2
    Par Breakers1%17.59%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.43%

    Reavie's Best Finishes

    • Reavie has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut two times.
    • As of now, Reavie has compiled 65 points, which ranks him 131st in the FedExCup standings.

    Reavie's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Reavie put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking in the field at -0.452.
    • Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.951.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.005 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.725). That ranked 24th in the field.
    • Reavie posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked 12th in the field.

    Reavie's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee175-0.903-2.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.5171.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green250.2810.587
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.464-0.714
    Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.570-1.146

    Reavie's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open669-72-72-65-1092
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1172-66-65-69-1263
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4968-68-74-69-58
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 18-21PGA Championship4076-68-71-71+614
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4067-69-75-70+113
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5872-72-76-77+96
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2572-71-73-65-730
    June 22-25Travelers Championship464-63-63-71-19115
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2969-70-65-71-1327
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3569-68-68-69-1018
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-74+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2771-67-66-69-729
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6673-68-70-77E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship7267-70-70-74-7--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-66E--
    January 18-21The American Express5266-70-66-71-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1267-72-72-68-558

    All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

