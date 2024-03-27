Chez Reavie Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Reavie has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in one of his last five events.

Over his last five appearances, Reavie has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He finished with a score of -5 in his only recent appearance.

In terms of driving distance, Chez Reavie has averaged 280.6 yards in his past five starts.

Reavie is averaging -0.714 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.