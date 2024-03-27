Chesson Hadley Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
In his most recent competition, Chesson Hadley missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida. He'll be after a better outcome March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In his last three appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Hadley has an average finish of 18th, and an average score of -11.
- In Hadley's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2022, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +6.
- Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022 with numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
- Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).
Hadley's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|11/11/2021
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|3/29/2018
|18
|68-68-69-72
|-11
Hadley's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Hadley has an average finish of 30th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Hadley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Chesson Hadley has averaged 297.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hadley is averaging 1.279 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hadley is averaging 0.015 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hadley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.076 this season (111th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.8 yards) ranks 87th, while his 54.9% driving accuracy average ranks 141st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadley ranks 128th on TOUR with a mark of -0.247.
- On the greens, Hadley has delivered a 0.544 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|87
|295.8
|297.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.68%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.70%
Hadley's Best Finishes
- Hadley is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played seven tournaments).
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 57.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- Currently, Hadley has 85 points, placing him 119th in the FedExCup standings.
Hadley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hadley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 28th in the field at 1.115. In that tournament, he finished 24th.
- Hadley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 35th in the field with a mark of 0.988.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley put up his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hadley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.566, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
- Hadley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked 24th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
Hadley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.076
|-0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.247
|-1.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|107
|-0.060
|0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.544
|1.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.160
|0.015
Hadley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|60
|70-74-75-72
|+3
|5
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|67-70-72-75
|-4
|11
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|66-65-70-66
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|68-70-69-69
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|71-66-66-70
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|67-67-68-72
|-6
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|62
|71-69-75-70
|-3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|64-69-73-73
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|70-64-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|7
|66-66-72-63
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|71-67-68-64
|-12
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|65-66-71-72
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|67-70-74-71
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|65-72-70-69
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.