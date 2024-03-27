Chesson Hadley Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Hadley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 28th in the field at 1.115. In that tournament, he finished 24th.

Hadley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 35th in the field with a mark of 0.988.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley put up his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hadley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.566, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.