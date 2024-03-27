PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
26M AGO

Chesson Hadley Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chesson Hadley Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    In his most recent competition, Chesson Hadley missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida. He'll be after a better outcome March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas.

    Latest odds for Hadley at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In his last three appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Hadley has an average finish of 18th, and an average score of -11.
    • In Hadley's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2022, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +6.
    • Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022 with numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Hadley's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/2022MC74-72+6
    11/11/2021MC70-76+6
    3/29/20181868-68-69-72-11

    Hadley's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hadley has an average finish of 30th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Hadley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Chesson Hadley has averaged 297.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadley is averaging 1.279 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadley is averaging 0.015 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hadley .

    Hadley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hadley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.076 this season (111th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.8 yards) ranks 87th, while his 54.9% driving accuracy average ranks 141st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadley ranks 128th on TOUR with a mark of -0.247.
    • On the greens, Hadley has delivered a 0.544 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance87295.8297.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.68%
    Putts Per Round129.2
    Par Breakers1%18.65%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.70%

    Hadley's Best Finishes

    • Hadley is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played seven tournaments).
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 57.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
    • Currently, Hadley has 85 points, placing him 119th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hadley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Hadley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 28th in the field at 1.115. In that tournament, he finished 24th.
    • Hadley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 35th in the field with a mark of 0.988.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley put up his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hadley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.566, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
    • Hadley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked 24th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.

    Hadley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.076-0.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.247-1.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green107-0.0600.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.5441.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Total820.1600.015

    Hadley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open6070-74-75-72+35
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC71-71E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC67-75E--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4367-70-72-75-411
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2466-65-70-66-1334
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3368-70-69-69-1220
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-76+4--
    July 27-303M Open2771-66-66-70-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3367-67-68-72-621
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6271-69-75-70-3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3564-69-73-73-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open770-64-67-66-17--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship766-66-72-63-21--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3871-67-68-64-12--
    January 18-21The American Express5665-66-71-72-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2567-70-74-71-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2469-67-69-70-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3565-72-70-69-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-75+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.