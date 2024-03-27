Chandler Phillips Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Phillips has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.

Phillips has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.

Chandler Phillips has averaged 292.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Phillips has an average of 1.300 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.