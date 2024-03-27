Chandler Phillips Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Chandler Phillips will compete March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas. In his most recent tournament he placed third in the Valspar Championship, shooting -9 at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Phillips finished 70th (with a score of +3) in his lone appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open in recent years (in 2019).
- When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022, he had 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second).
- Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).
Phillips' Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/10/2019
|70
|73-71-71-76
|+3
Phillips' Recent Performances
- Phillips has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Phillips has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
- Chandler Phillips has averaged 292.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips has an average of 1.300 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Phillips has an average of 3.083 in his past five tournaments.
Phillips' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Phillips has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.100 this season (113th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.7 yards) ranks 95th, while his 58.9% driving accuracy average ranks 91st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Phillips ranks 18th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.596. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Phillips' 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 40th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|95
|294.7
|292.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.85%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.07%
Phillips' Best Finishes
- Phillips has taken part in seven tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut five times.
- With 230 points, Phillips currently sits 73rd in the FedExCup standings.
Phillips' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.891 (he finished third in that event).
- Phillips posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking ninth in the field at 5.033. In that event, he finished third.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips produced his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 16th in the field at 2.056. In that tournament, he finished 24th.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Phillips recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.856). That ranked eighth in the field.
- Phillips recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Phillips' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.100
|-0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.596
|2.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|90
|0.002
|-0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.320
|1.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.818
|3.083
Phillips' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|64
|71-72-79-72
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-66-70-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|70-70-63-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|76
|68-73-74-77
|+4
|2
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-69-69-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|66
|-5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|163
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.