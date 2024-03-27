Chan Kim Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 0.999 mark ranked in the field.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 2.115 mark, which ranked him 27th in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.984 (he finished 28th in that tournament).

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.998 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished eighth in that event.