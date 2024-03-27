Chan Kim Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Chan Kim will appear in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open from March 28-31 after a 67th-place finish in Palm Harbor, Florida at the Valspar Championship.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In the past five years, this is Kim's first time playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
- In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (seventh).
Kim's Recent Performances
- Kim has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -4.
- Chan Kim has averaged 286.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 1.167 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 1.224 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kim has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.041, which ranks 101st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.5 yards) ranks 151st, and his 63.7% driving accuracy average ranks 43rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 106th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.051, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Kim has registered a -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 92nd on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|151
|287.5
|286.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.50%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.94%
Kim's Best Finishes
- While Kim has not won any of the eight tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut six times.
- Currently, Kim has 168 points, ranking him 92nd in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 0.999 mark ranked in the field.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 2.115 mark, which ranked him 27th in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.984 (he finished 28th in that tournament).
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.998 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
- Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked eighth in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|-0.041
|-0.653
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.051
|-0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|69
|0.104
|0.829
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|-0.003
|1.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|0.010
|1.224
Kim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-64
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|14
|64-67-68-67
|-22
|55
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-66
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|66-69-66-71
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|69-71-68-67
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|72-68-65-77
|-6
|3
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-71-70-79
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-76-70
|+4
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.