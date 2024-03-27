Chad Ramey Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Chad Ramey takes the course in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 in Houston, Texas. He is trying for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Ramey has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Ramey missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022.
- Tony Finau finished with 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2022.
- In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (seventh).
Ramey's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|11/11/2021
|MC
|73-70
|+3
Ramey's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Ramey has an average finish of 34th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Ramey has an average finishing position of 34th in his last five events.
- He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Chad Ramey has averaged 290.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Ramey is averaging 2.272 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ramey has an average of -0.185 in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Ramey has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.241 this season (139th on TOUR). His average driving distance (287.1 yards) ranks 156th, while his 61.3% driving accuracy average ranks 61st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey owns a -0.950 average that ranks 172nd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ramey has registered a 0.592 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 19th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|156
|287.1
|290.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.51%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.29%
Ramey's Best Finishes
- Ramey is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played eight tournaments).
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- Currently, Ramey sits 154th in the FedExCup standings with 42 points.
Ramey's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 2.314 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.034.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 6.729 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ramey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.905). That ranked fourth in the field.
- Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him 35th in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
Ramey's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.241
|-0.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|172
|-0.950
|-1.997
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|89
|0.008
|-0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.592
|2.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|140
|-0.591
|-0.185
Ramey's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|69-71-70-71
|-3
|19
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|66-71-69-67
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|68-69-69-71
|-3
|59
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|88-74
|+18
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|66-70-66-68
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|48
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|70-67-66-72
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|67-69-74-69
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|70-68-69-71
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|69-69-69-72
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-68-67-71
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-65-71
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|71-67-79-77
|+6
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|73-67-67-69
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|64-72-70-70
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.