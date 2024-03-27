PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
25M AGO

Chad Ramey Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Chad Ramey takes the course in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 in Houston, Texas. He is trying for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.

    Latest odds for Ramey at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Ramey has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • Ramey missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022.
    • Tony Finau finished with 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2022.
    • In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Ramey's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/2022MC73-68+1
    11/11/2021MC73-70+3

    Ramey's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Ramey has an average finish of 34th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Ramey has an average finishing position of 34th in his last five events.
    • He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Chad Ramey has averaged 290.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Ramey is averaging 2.272 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ramey has an average of -0.185 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Ramey .

    Ramey's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Ramey has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.241 this season (139th on TOUR). His average driving distance (287.1 yards) ranks 156th, while his 61.3% driving accuracy average ranks 61st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey owns a -0.950 average that ranks 172nd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ramey has registered a 0.592 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 19th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance156287.1290.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.51%
    Putts Per Round127.6
    Par Breakers1%21.83%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.29%

    Ramey's Best Finishes

    • Ramey is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played eight tournaments).
    • In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
    • Currently, Ramey sits 154th in the FedExCup standings with 42 points.

    Ramey's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 2.314 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.034.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 6.729 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ramey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.905). That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him 35th in the field. He finished 35th in that event.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.241-0.256
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green172-0.950-1.997
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green890.008-0.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.5922.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140-0.591-0.185

    Ramey's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC70-75+1--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-74+4--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship3569-71-70-71-319
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5066-71-69-67-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1268-69-69-71-359
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC88-74+18--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC77-70+3--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3866-70-66-68-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1768-69-69-66-1648
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4270-67-66-72-911
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4467-69-74-69-96
    July 27-303M Open5370-68-69-71-66
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1969-69-69-72-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-68-67-71-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4669-67-69-70-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-65-71-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7871-67-79-77+62
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3373-67-67-69-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3564-72-70-70-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.