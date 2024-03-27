Carson Young Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.213. He finished eighth in that tournament.

Young put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 17th in the field at 3.646. In that event, he finished 41st.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.690.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Young posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.814, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 24th in the field.