22M AGO

Carson Young Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Carson Young enters the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 after a 54th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Young at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Young has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open once recently, in 2022. He missed the cut after posting a score of +13.
    • Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022 with numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Young's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/2022MC75-78+13

    Young's Recent Performances

    • Young has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Young has finished in the top 10 once.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -5.
    • In terms of driving distance, Carson Young has averaged 293.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Young has an average of 0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Young is averaging 1.354 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Young .

    Young's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.250, which ranks 57th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.4 yards) ranks 125th, and his 66.2% driving accuracy average ranks 17th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 42nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.341.
    • On the greens, Young has delivered a -0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 104th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance125291.4293.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%66.98%
    Putts Per Round129.0
    Par Breakers1%22.53%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.81%

    Young's Best Finishes

    • Young has not won any of the eight tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut six times.
    • With 151 points, Young currently ranks 98th in the FedExCup standings.

    Young's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.213. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • Young put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 17th in the field at 3.646. In that event, he finished 41st.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.690.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Young posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.814, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 24th in the field.
    • Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.

    Young's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee570.2501.292
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.3410.759
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green142-0.247-0.906
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.0510.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Total700.2931.354

    Young's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1968-68-69-69-1042
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1567-71-65-69-1253
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-69E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1470-68-63-66-1753
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2169-66-75-69-137
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4371-69-71-73-411
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1569-66-65-65-1552
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5269-68-70-72-97
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC75-71+4--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-69-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6772-64-73-72+13
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1970-71-68-70-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-72+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship969-64-68-67-20--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7168-70-70-68-6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-70-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1770-64-68-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-72-76-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4171-67-72-68-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta871-67-68-66-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5668-71-69-72-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5471-70-73-71+16

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

