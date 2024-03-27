Carl Yuan Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.086. He finished fourth in that event.

Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 3.080 mark ranked 18th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 4.675 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Yuan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.167), which ranked 26th in the field.