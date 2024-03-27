PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
25M AGO

Carl Yuan Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Carl Yuan placed 35th in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, shooting a -1 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher March 28-31 at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.

    Latest odds for Yuan at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Yuan has played the Texas Children's Houston Open once recently (in 2022), posting a score of -1 and finishing 35th.
    • Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022 with numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Yuan's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/20223567-66-77-69-1

    Yuan's Recent Performances

    • Yuan has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Yuan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Carl Yuan has averaged 306.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Yuan is averaging -3.049 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Yuan is averaging -2.066 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Yuan .

    Yuan's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Yuan owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.464 (21st) this season, while his average driving distance of 310.7 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yuan sports a -0.064 average that ranks 109th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Yuan has delivered a -0.703 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 168th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance5310.7306.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.97%
    Putts Per Round129.9
    Par Breakers1%18.38%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.81%

    Yuan's Best Finishes

    • Yuan has participated in eight tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-five.
    • In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
    • Yuan, who has 225 points, currently sits 74th in the FedExCup standings.

    Yuan's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.086. He finished fourth in that event.
    • Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 3.080 mark ranked 18th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 4.675 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Yuan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.167), which ranked 26th in the field.
    • Yuan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.

    Yuan's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.4640.696
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.064-0.733
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green180.3391.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting168-0.703-3.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Total950.036-2.066

    Yuan's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta5569-68-74-69-46
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC70-75+3--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1868-67-74-70-948
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC75-73+8--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1470-66-64-71-1755
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC75-67E--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship7369-67-73-77+63
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6872-69-77-72+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship666-66-67-72-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5275-64-70-67-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship470-63-65-66-20--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6866-70-69-70-7--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii466-65-70-63-16123
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-71-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-72+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC77+6--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5271-65-72-72-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-77+6--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship566-73-69-68-896

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

