Carl Yuan Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Carl Yuan placed 35th in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, shooting a -1 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher March 28-31 at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Yuan has played the Texas Children's Houston Open once recently (in 2022), posting a score of -1 and finishing 35th.
- Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022 with numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
- Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).
Yuan's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|35
|67-66-77-69
|-1
Yuan's Recent Performances
- Yuan has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Yuan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.
- Carl Yuan has averaged 306.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Yuan is averaging -3.049 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yuan is averaging -2.066 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yuan's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Yuan owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.464 (21st) this season, while his average driving distance of 310.7 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yuan sports a -0.064 average that ranks 109th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yuan has delivered a -0.703 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 168th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|5
|310.7
|306.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.97%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.81%
Yuan's Best Finishes
- Yuan has participated in eight tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-five.
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- Yuan, who has 225 points, currently sits 74th in the FedExCup standings.
Yuan's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.086. He finished fourth in that event.
- Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 3.080 mark ranked 18th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 4.675 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Yuan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.167), which ranked 26th in the field.
- Yuan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
Yuan's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.464
|0.696
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.064
|-0.733
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|18
|0.339
|1.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-0.703
|-3.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.036
|-2.066
Yuan's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|55
|69-68-74-69
|-4
|6
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|18
|68-67-74-70
|-9
|48
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|14
|70-66-64-71
|-17
|55
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|73
|69-67-73-77
|+6
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|68
|72-69-77-72
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|66-66-67-72
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|75-64-70-67
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|4
|70-63-65-66
|-20
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|68
|66-70-69-70
|-7
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|66-65-70-63
|-16
|123
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|77
|+6
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-65-72-72
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|66-73-69-68
|-8
|96
All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.