25M AGO

Cameron Champ Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Cameron Champ will play March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas. In his last tournament he finished 26th in the Valspar Championship, shooting -3 at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).

    Latest odds for Champ at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Champ's average finish has been 23rd, and his average score -6, over his last two appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • In 2022, Champ failed to make the cut (with a score of +7) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
    • In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Champ's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/2022MC74-73+7
    10/10/20192369-75-71-67-6

    Champ's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Champ has an average finish of 25th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Champ has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -6.
    • In terms of driving distance, Cameron Champ has averaged 314.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Champ is averaging 3.030 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Champ is averaging 1.053 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Champ .

    Champ's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Champ's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.895 ranks third on TOUR this season, and his 55.3% driving accuracy average ranks 134th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Champ ranks 176th on TOUR, putting up an average of -1.053, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Champ has registered a 0.653 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance1314.9314.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%67.46%
    Putts Per Round129.6
    Par Breakers1%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.51%

    Champ's Best Finishes

    • Champ has participated in eight tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
    • Champ, who has 61 points, currently sits 138th in the FedExCup standings.

    Champ's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Champ's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.403. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Champ put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 61st in the field at -1.507. In that tournament, he finished 26th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a 0.946 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Champ posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.925 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
    • Champ delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked 24th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.

    Champ's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee30.8951.885
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green176-1.053-2.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green164-0.462-1.747
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.6533.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Total970.0331.053

    Champ's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC76-74+6--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-74+5--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta868-66-69-67-1483
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5070-68-66-69-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6370-71-73-72+64
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71E--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC68-73-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5168-69-73-66-87
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-70+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship967-69-65-71-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1863-67-74-65-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5969-74-69-74+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4568-67-69-70-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5870-68-69-66-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-72-65-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-67-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2466-71-67-71-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-76+3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC73-72+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2671-69-67-74-330

    All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
