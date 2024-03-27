Cameron Champ Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Champ's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.403. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Champ put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 61st in the field at -1.507. In that tournament, he finished 26th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a 0.946 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Champ posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.925 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 26th in that event.