Cam Davis Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Cam Davis of Australia hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Cam Davis looks for better results in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open having failed to make the cut at Memorial Park Golf Course in 2021.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Davis' average finish has been 68th, and his average score +15, over his last three appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Davis last played at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2021, missing the cut with a score of +3.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2022, Tony Finau posted numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 302.4 (20th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (seventh).
Davis' Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/11/2021
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|11/5/2020
|68
|67-76-77-75
|+15
|10/10/2019
|MC
|79-73
|+8
Davis' Recent Performances
- Davis has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Davis has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -3 over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Cam Davis has averaged 287.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Davis is averaging -2.444 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Davis is averaging -4.508 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Davis' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Davis has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.446 this season, which ranks 155th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.2 yards) ranks 102nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Davis sports a -0.223 mark (122nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Davis has delivered a -0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|102
|294.2
|287.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|49.65%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.28%
Davis' Best Finishes
- Davis is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played seven tournaments).
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- With 238 points, Davis currently ranks 71st in the FedExCup standings.
Davis' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Davis' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 52nd in the field with a mark of 0.049.
- Davis delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.326. In that tournament, he finished 20th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis delivered his best effort this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking 33rd in the field with a mark of 0.234.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Davis recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.056, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
- Davis recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 30th in the field.
Davis' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.446
|-2.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.223
|0.752
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|160
|-0.408
|-0.643
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|-0.014
|-2.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-1.091
|-4.508
Davis' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|80-66
|+2
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|7
|70-67-66-68
|-13
|83
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|71-70-73-72
|+2
|5
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|4
|71-70-71-65
|-3
|127
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-79
|+11
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|65-70-71-63
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|69-65-69-69
|-16
|48
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|70
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-67-67-66
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|66-67-69-67
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|40
|73-66-72-72
|+3
|64
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|3
|68-68-65-70
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|67-67-67-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-70-69-70
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|75-68-73-65
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|62-70-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-65-73
|-10
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-69-68
|-9
|88
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|49
|65-73-73-75
|+2
|14
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-82
|+17
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.