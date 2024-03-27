PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
25M AGO

Cam Davis Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Cam Davis of Australia hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Cam Davis looks for better results in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open having failed to make the cut at Memorial Park Golf Course in 2021.

    Latest odds for Davis at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Davis' average finish has been 68th, and his average score +15, over his last three appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • Davis last played at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2021, missing the cut with a score of +3.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2022, Tony Finau posted numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
    • En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 302.4 (20th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Davis' Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/11/2021MC70-73+3
    11/5/20206867-76-77-75+15
    10/10/2019MC79-73+8

    Davis' Recent Performances

    • Davis has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Davis has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of -3 over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Cam Davis has averaged 287.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Davis is averaging -2.444 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Davis is averaging -4.508 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Davis .

    Davis' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Davis has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.446 this season, which ranks 155th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.2 yards) ranks 102nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Davis sports a -0.223 mark (122nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Davis has delivered a -0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance102294.2287.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%49.65%
    Putts Per Round129.7
    Par Breakers1%22.57%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.28%

    Davis' Best Finishes

    • Davis is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played seven tournaments).
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • With 238 points, Davis currently ranks 71st in the FedExCup standings.

    Davis' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Davis' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 52nd in the field with a mark of 0.049.
    • Davis delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.326. In that tournament, he finished 20th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis delivered his best effort this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking 33rd in the field with a mark of 0.234.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Davis recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.056, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Davis recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 30th in the field.

    Davis' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.446-2.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.2230.752
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160-0.408-0.643
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting98-0.014-2.444
    Average Strokes Gained: Total157-1.091-4.508

    Davis' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC80-66+2--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage770-67-66-68-1383
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5971-70-73-72+25
    May 18-21PGA Championship471-70-71-65-3127
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-74+2--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-79+9--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-79+11--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3365-70-71-63-1121
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1769-65-69-69-1648
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    July 27-303M Open1068-67-70-65-1470
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship768-67-67-66-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship666-67-69-67-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship4073-66-72-72+364
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship368-68-65-70-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open767-67-67-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1267-70-69-70-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry5275-68-73-65-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3062-70-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-65-73-10--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-69-68-988
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4965-73-73-75+214
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1872-70-74-70-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-82+17--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

