Callum Tarren Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
Callum Tarren will appear in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open from March 28-31 after a 72nd-place finish in Palm Harbor, Florida at the Valspar Championship.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Tarren has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open once recently (in 2022), posting a score of -3 and finishing 26th.
- Tony Finau finished with 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2022.
- En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 302.4 (20th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (seventh).
Tarren's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|26
|73-66-70-68
|-3
Tarren's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Tarren finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Tarren has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of +5 in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Callum Tarren has averaged 306.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Tarren is averaging 0.020 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Tarren is averaging -5.160 Strokes Gained: Total.
Tarren's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Tarren's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.520 ranks 164th on TOUR this season, and his 43.1% driving accuracy average ranks 181st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tarren ranks 167th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.857, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Tarren has delivered a -0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|13
|306.8
|306.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|50.93%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|22.69%
Tarren's Best Finishes
- Tarren, who has taken part in eight tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut one time.
- Currently, Tarren has 3 points, ranking him 202nd in the FedExCup standings.
Tarren's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 1.260 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.763. He missed the cut in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.465. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Tarren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.165, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 72nd in that tournament.
- Tarren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.766) at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
Tarren's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.520
|-1.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-0.857
|-2.842
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|157
|-0.403
|-1.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.170
|0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|173
|-1.949
|-5.160
Tarren's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|70-71-72-74
|+3
|4
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|71-67-79-68
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-78
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|11
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|67-69-63-70
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|29
|67-68-71-69
|-13
|27
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|66-68-70-67
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|68-69-67-71
|-13
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|71-68-74-67
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-68-62-70
|-14
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-69-72-70
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|69-73-72-75
|+5
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.