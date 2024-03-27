Callum Tarren Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 1.260 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.763. He missed the cut in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.465. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Tarren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.165, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 72nd in that tournament.