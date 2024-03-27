PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
23M AGO

Callum Tarren Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Callum Tarren will appear in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open from March 28-31 after a 72nd-place finish in Palm Harbor, Florida at the Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Tarren at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Tarren has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open once recently (in 2022), posting a score of -3 and finishing 26th.
    • Tony Finau finished with 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2022.
    • En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 302.4 (20th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Tarren's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/20222673-66-70-68-3

    Tarren's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Tarren finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
    • Tarren has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished with a score of +5 in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Callum Tarren has averaged 306.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Tarren is averaging 0.020 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Tarren is averaging -5.160 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Tarren .

    Tarren's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Tarren's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.520 ranks 164th on TOUR this season, and his 43.1% driving accuracy average ranks 181st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tarren ranks 167th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.857, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Tarren has delivered a -0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance13306.8306.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%50.93%
    Putts Per Round128.9
    Par Breakers1%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance1%22.69%

    Tarren's Best Finishes

    • Tarren, who has taken part in eight tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut one time.
    • Currently, Tarren has 3 points, ranking him 202nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Tarren's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 1.260 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.763. He missed the cut in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.465. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Tarren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.165, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 72nd in that tournament.
    • Tarren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.766) at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

    Tarren's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-0.520-1.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green167-0.857-2.842
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green157-0.403-1.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.1700.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Total173-1.949-5.160

    Tarren's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-68-1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-77+4--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship6470-71-72-74+34
    May 18-21PGA Championship2971-67-79-68+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-78+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4369-72-73-70-411
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3367-69-63-70-1121
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2967-68-71-69-1327
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-71+4--
    July 27-303M Open1366-68-70-67-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship768-69-67-71-13--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4371-68-74-67-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2370-68-62-70-14--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-69-72-70+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-72+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-70-66-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-73+2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-72+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-78+9--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7269-73-72-75+53

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

