Brandt Snedeker Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.535.

Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.485.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.390.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Snedeker delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.338), which ranked in the field.