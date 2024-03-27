PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
24M AGO

Brandt Snedeker Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brandt Snedeker Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    In his most recent tournament, Brandt Snedeker missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida. He'll be after a better result March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas.

    Latest odds for Snedeker at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Over his last three trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Snedeker has an average score of +1, with an average finish of 66th.
    • Snedeker last participated in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2021, missing the cut with a score of +8.
    • With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
    • Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Snedeker's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/11/2021MC74-74+8
    11/5/20204465-71-76-69+1
    3/29/20188767-73-77+1

    Snedeker's Recent Performances

    • He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
    • Snedeker has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • Brandt Snedeker has averaged 280.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Snedeker has an average of -1.767 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Snedeker has an average of -6.789 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Snedeker .

    Snedeker's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Snedeker has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.636 this season (170th on TOUR). His average driving distance (278.7 yards) ranks 178th, while his 57.7% driving accuracy average ranks 105th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Snedeker ranks 180th on TOUR, posting an average of -1.291, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Snedeker has delivered a -0.526 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 154th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance178278.7280.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%66.67%
    Putts Per Round130.9
    Par Breakers1%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance1%17.78%

    Snedeker's Best Finishes

    • Snedeker is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in eight tournaments).
    • In those eight events, he made the cut one time.
    • Snedeker, who has 2 points, currently sits 208th in the FedExCup standings.

    Snedeker's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.535.
    • Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.485.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.390.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Snedeker delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.338), which ranked in the field.
    • Snedeker recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.064) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him in the field.

    Snedeker's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170-0.636-0.314
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180-1.291-3.539
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green171-0.583-1.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.526-1.767
    Average Strokes Gained: Total181-3.035-6.789

    Snedeker's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4173-72-73-74+414
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC79-76+11--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-72+1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
    July 27-303M Open5364-68-72-74-66
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4570-67-70-69-410
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6568-68-74-74-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5270-69-66-71-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC66-70-8--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-73+4--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC75-65-70-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7870-70-78-76+62
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-77+9--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-75+8--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-69-3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-69+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.