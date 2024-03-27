Brandt Snedeker Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
In his most recent tournament, Brandt Snedeker missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida. He'll be after a better result March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over his last three trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Snedeker has an average score of +1, with an average finish of 66th.
- Snedeker last participated in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2021, missing the cut with a score of +8.
- With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
- Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).
Snedeker's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/11/2021
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|11/5/2020
|44
|65-71-76-69
|+1
|3/29/2018
|87
|67-73-77
|+1
Snedeker's Recent Performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
- Snedeker has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- Brandt Snedeker has averaged 280.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker has an average of -1.767 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Snedeker has an average of -6.789 in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Snedeker has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.636 this season (170th on TOUR). His average driving distance (278.7 yards) ranks 178th, while his 57.7% driving accuracy average ranks 105th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Snedeker ranks 180th on TOUR, posting an average of -1.291, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Snedeker has delivered a -0.526 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 154th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|178
|278.7
|280.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.78%
Snedeker's Best Finishes
- Snedeker is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in eight tournaments).
- In those eight events, he made the cut one time.
- Snedeker, who has 2 points, currently sits 208th in the FedExCup standings.
Snedeker's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.535.
- Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.485.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.390.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Snedeker delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.338), which ranked in the field.
- Snedeker recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.064) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him in the field.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|170
|-0.636
|-0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|180
|-1.291
|-3.539
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|171
|-0.583
|-1.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.526
|-1.767
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|181
|-3.035
|-6.789
Snedeker's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|73-72-73-74
|+4
|14
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|64-68-72-74
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|70-67-70-69
|-4
|10
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|65
|68-68-74-74
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|70-69-66-71
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|75-65-70
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|70-70-78-76
|+6
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.