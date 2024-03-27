PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
24M AGO

Brandon Wu Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Brandon Wu of the United States lines up a putt during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Brandon Wu looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open after he placed 62nd shooting +6 in this tournament in 2022.

    Latest odds for Wu at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Over his last two trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Wu has an average score of -1, with an average finish of 40th.
    • In 2022, Wu finished 62nd (with a score of +6) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
    • Finau averaged 302.4 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.

    Wu's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/20226271-69-71-75+6
    10/10/20191769-70-69-72-8

    Wu's Recent Performances

    • Wu has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Wu has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -11 in his last five events.
    • Brandon Wu has averaged 294.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu is averaging 0.353 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu is averaging -0.899 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Wu .

    Wu's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Wu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.196 this season (132nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.0 yards) ranks 105th, while his 63.1% driving accuracy average ranks 48th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu ranks 92nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.001. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Wu's 0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 44th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance105294.0294.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%70.63%
    Putts Per Round130.1
    Par Breakers1%26.19%
    Bogey Avoidance1%17.86%

    Wu's Best Finishes

    • Wu, who has participated in eight tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut four times (50%).
    • As of now, Wu has accumulated 118 points, which ranks him 106th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wu's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 1.578 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
    • Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 3.722.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu delivered his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking 27th in the field with a mark of 0.900.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.244). That ranked 16th in the field.
    • Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.

    Wu's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.196-0.986
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green920.001-0.484
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green102-0.0350.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.3080.353
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.077-0.899

    Wu's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open5871-72-73-74+25
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-71+1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta366-64-67-68-19190
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2370-68-67-64-1534
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-77+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open971-69-67-69-1275
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-67+2--
    July 27-303M Open5771-65-73-70-55
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5868-65-72-73-25
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3772-70-67-66-566
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6265-74-73-71-5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5172-69-73-71+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5469-66-70-70-13--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3068-68-66-69-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5867-70-67-69-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1868-70-64-67-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-68-68-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4773-70-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1371-67-66-69-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4271-69-69-69-107
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-70+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

