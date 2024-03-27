Brandon Wu Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Brandon Wu of the United States lines up a putt during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Brandon Wu looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open after he placed 62nd shooting +6 in this tournament in 2022.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over his last two trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Wu has an average score of -1, with an average finish of 40th.
- In 2022, Wu finished 62nd (with a score of +6) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
- Finau averaged 302.4 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.
Wu's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|62
|71-69-71-75
|+6
|10/10/2019
|17
|69-70-69-72
|-8
Wu's Recent Performances
- Wu has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Wu has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -11 in his last five events.
- Brandon Wu has averaged 294.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Wu is averaging 0.353 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wu is averaging -0.899 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wu's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Wu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.196 this season (132nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.0 yards) ranks 105th, while his 63.1% driving accuracy average ranks 48th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu ranks 92nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.001. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Wu's 0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 44th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|294.0
|294.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|70.63%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|26.19%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.86%
Wu's Best Finishes
- Wu, who has participated in eight tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut four times (50%).
- As of now, Wu has accumulated 118 points, which ranks him 106th in the FedExCup standings.
Wu's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 1.578 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
- Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 3.722.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu delivered his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking 27th in the field with a mark of 0.900.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.244). That ranked 16th in the field.
- Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
Wu's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.196
|-0.986
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|0.001
|-0.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|102
|-0.035
|0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.308
|0.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.077
|-0.899
Wu's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-72-73-74
|+2
|5
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|66-64-67-68
|-19
|190
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|70-68-67-64
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|9
|71-69-67-69
|-12
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-67
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|71-65-73-70
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|68-65-72-73
|-2
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|72-70-67-66
|-5
|66
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|62
|65-74-73-71
|-5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|72-69-73-71
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-68-66-69
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-67-69
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|68-70-64-67
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-68
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|73-70-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|71-67-66-69
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-69-69-69
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.