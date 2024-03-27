Brandon Wu Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 1.578 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 18th in that event.

Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 3.722.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu delivered his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking 27th in the field with a mark of 0.900.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.244). That ranked 16th in the field.