Billy Horschel Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.043 mark ranked 16th in the field.

Horschel produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 21st in the field at 3.092. In that tournament, he finished ninth.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.578 mark ranked 21st in the field.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Horschel delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.803 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 41st in that event.