24M AGO

Billy Horschel Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Billy Horschel will compete in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open from March 28-31 after a 12th-place finish in Palm Harbor, Florida at the Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Horschel at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Horschel finished 55th (with a score of E) in his only appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open in recent years (in 2017).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2022, Tony Finau posted numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
    • In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Horschel's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Horschel has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Horschel has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -8.
    • Off the tee, Billy Horschel has averaged 291.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Horschel is averaging 1.513 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Horschel is averaging 3.082 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Horschel .

    Horschel's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Horschel's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.278 ranks 51st on TOUR this season, and his 62.3% driving accuracy average ranks 53rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Horschel ranks 59th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.228, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Horschel's 0.621 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 17th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance91295.3291.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%71.18%
    Putts Per Round129.5
    Par Breakers1%20.14%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.46%

    Horschel's Best Finishes

    • Horschel has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 57.1%.
    • As of now, Horschel has accumulated 180 points, which ranks him 89th in the FedExCup standings.

    Horschel's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.043 mark ranked 16th in the field.
    • Horschel produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 21st in the field at 3.092. In that tournament, he finished ninth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.578 mark ranked 21st in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Horschel delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.803 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 41st in that event.
    • Horschel delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.

    Horschel's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.2780.885
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.2280.726
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green95-0.014-0.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.6211.513
    Average Strokes Gained: Total81.1143.082

    Horschel's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament5273-74-74-79+129
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC69-74+1--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC71-75+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4067-74-70-70+113
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC84-72+12--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4373-67-71-74+512
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6569-69-69-73E4
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    July 27-303M Open1366-67-68-70-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship467-62-63-72-16135
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1868-68-68-65-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-68-65-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-67-66-73-612
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches966-71-69-66-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-72-71-67-558

    All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
