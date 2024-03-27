Billy Horschel Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Billy Horschel will compete in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open from March 28-31 after a 12th-place finish in Palm Harbor, Florida at the Valspar Championship.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Horschel finished 55th (with a score of E) in his only appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open in recent years (in 2017).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2022, Tony Finau posted numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
- In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (seventh).
Horschel's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Horschel has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Horschel has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -8.
- Off the tee, Billy Horschel has averaged 291.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel is averaging 1.513 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel is averaging 3.082 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Horschel's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Horschel's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.278 ranks 51st on TOUR this season, and his 62.3% driving accuracy average ranks 53rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Horschel ranks 59th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.228, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Horschel's 0.621 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 17th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|91
|295.3
|291.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|71.18%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.46%
Horschel's Best Finishes
- Horschel has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 57.1%.
- As of now, Horschel has accumulated 180 points, which ranks him 89th in the FedExCup standings.
Horschel's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.043 mark ranked 16th in the field.
- Horschel produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 21st in the field at 3.092. In that tournament, he finished ninth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.578 mark ranked 21st in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Horschel delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.803 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 41st in that event.
- Horschel delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.
Horschel's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.278
|0.885
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.228
|0.726
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|95
|-0.014
|-0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.621
|1.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.114
|3.082
Horschel's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|52
|73-74-74-79
|+12
|9
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|67-74-70-70
|+1
|13
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|84-72
|+12
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|73-67-71-74
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|65
|69-69-69-73
|E
|4
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|66-67-68-70
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|4
|67-62-63-72
|-16
|135
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|68-68-68-65
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-68-65
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-67-66-73
|-6
|12
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-71-69-66
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-72-71-67
|-5
|58
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.