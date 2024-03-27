Ben Taylor Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Ben Taylor placed third in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, shooting a -11 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher March 28-31 at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In his last two appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Taylor has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of -6.
- Taylor last played at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, finishing third with a score of -11.
- Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022 with numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
- Finau averaged 302.4 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.
Taylor's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|3
|66-68-65-70
|-11
|10/10/2019
|55
|71-73-70-73
|-1
Taylor's Recent Performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
- Taylor has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Taylor has averaged 292.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging -0.503 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging -4.882 Strokes Gained: Total.
Taylor's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Taylor has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.937 this season, which ranks 178th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.7 yards) ranks 118th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor owns a -0.799 average that ranks 165th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Taylor has delivered a -0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 116th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|118
|292.7
|292.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|20.56%
Taylor's Best Finishes
- Taylor is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in eight tournaments).
- In those eight events, he made the cut one time.
- With 4 points, Taylor currently sits 200th in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.278 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking in the field at 0.867. In that event, he missed the cut.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.889. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.847, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
- Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.158) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
Taylor's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|178
|-0.937
|-2.486
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.799
|-1.777
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|107
|-0.060
|-0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.167
|-0.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|174
|-1.963
|-4.882
Taylor's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|67-70-66-67
|-14
|83
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|69
|72-72-78-71
|+13
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|73
|70-68-68-77
|+3
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|71
|70-68-76-71
|+1
|3
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|72-69-70-70
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|73
|69-69-75-74
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-69-68-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|77
|73-84-69-74
|+20
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-73
|-2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-71-75-72
|E
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.