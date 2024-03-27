PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
24M AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Taylor Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Ben Taylor placed third in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, shooting a -11 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher March 28-31 at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In his last two appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Taylor has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of -6.
    • Taylor last played at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, finishing third with a score of -11.
    • Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022 with numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Finau averaged 302.4 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.

    Taylor's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/2022366-68-65-70-11
    10/10/20195571-73-70-73-1

    Taylor's Recent Performances

    • He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
    • Taylor has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ben Taylor has averaged 292.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging -0.503 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging -4.882 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Taylor .

    Taylor's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Taylor has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.937 this season, which ranks 178th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.7 yards) ranks 118th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor owns a -0.799 average that ranks 165th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Taylor has delivered a -0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 116th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance118292.7292.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.11%
    Putts Per Round130.0
    Par Breakers1%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance1%20.56%

    Taylor's Best Finishes

    • Taylor is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in eight tournaments).
    • In those eight events, he made the cut one time.
    • With 4 points, Taylor currently sits 200th in the FedExCup standings.

    Taylor's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.278 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking in the field at 0.867. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.889. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.847, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.158) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee178-0.937-2.486
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green165-0.799-1.777
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green107-0.060-0.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting116-0.167-0.503
    Average Strokes Gained: Total174-1.963-4.882

    Taylor's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC72-73+1--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC75-72+5--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta867-70-66-67-1483
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 18-21PGA Championship6972-72-78-71+133
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-80+9--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-74E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC75-78+11--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open7370-68-68-77+33
    July 27-303M Open7170-68-76-71+13
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3072-69-70-70-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship7369-69-75-74-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2869-69-68-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7773-84-69-74+20--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC78-70+6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-71+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-71-73-2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6470-71-75-72E4
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-79+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-74+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

