23M AGO
Ben Silverman Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
Ben Silverman enters play March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open after missing the cut in the same event in 2021.
Latest odds for Silverman at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Silverman's average finish has been 80th, and his average score -1, over his last two appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Silverman missed the cut (with a score of +4) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2021.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2022, Tony Finau posted numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
- In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (seventh).
Silverman's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/11/2021
|MC
|67-77
|+4
|3/29/2018
|80
|73-68-74
|-1
Silverman's Recent Performances
- Silverman has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Silverman has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -11 over his last five appearances.
- Ben Silverman has averaged 284.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman is averaging 1.334 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Silverman is averaging 2.725 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Silverman .
Silverman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Silverman has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.344 this season, which ranks 40th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (286.4 yards) ranks 159th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Silverman sports a 0.070 average that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Silverman's 0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 52nd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|159
|286.4
|284.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|71.88%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|9.38%
Silverman's Best Finishes
- Silverman has taken part in eight tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those eight events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 62.5%.
- Silverman, who has 159 points, currently ranks 96th in the FedExCup standings.
Silverman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.800. He missed the cut in that event.
- Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.196 (he finished 16th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman put up his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking fourth in the field at 3.817. In that event, he finished 18th.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.924, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).
- Silverman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
Silverman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.344
|1.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.070
|-0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|52
|0.175
|0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.270
|1.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.857
|2.725
Silverman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|67-68-64-70
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-70
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|69-72-75-71
|-1
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-68-63-72
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-71-66-68
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-67-72-68
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.