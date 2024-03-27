Ben Silverman Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.800. He missed the cut in that event.

Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.196 (he finished 16th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman put up his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking fourth in the field at 3.817. In that event, he finished 18th.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.924, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).