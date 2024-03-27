PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ben Griffin Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 08: Ben Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2024 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    In his competition at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, Ben Griffin posted a 17th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open trying for better results.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Griffin has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open once recently (in 2022), posting a score of -5 and finishing 16th.
    • With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
    • Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.

    Griffin's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/20221667-67-71-70-5

    Griffin's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Griffin has finished in the top 20 once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -5.
    • Ben Griffin has averaged 292.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin is averaging 1.475 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin is averaging 0.366 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Griffin .

    Griffin's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Griffin owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.262 (142nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 292.1 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin has a -0.273 average that ranks 132nd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Griffin's 0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 42nd on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance120292.1292.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.81%
    Putts Per Round128.5
    Par Breakers1%19.10%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.50%

    Griffin's Best Finishes

    • Griffin has played 10 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut seven times (70%).
    • Currently, Griffin ranks 83rd in the FedExCup standings with 199 points.

    Griffin's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 0.454 mark, which ranked him 45th in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
    • Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.562. He missed the cut in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 2.992 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Griffin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.898, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 17th in that event).
    • Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 17th in the field.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.262-0.834
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.273-1.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green210.3280.782
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.3171.475
    Average Strokes Gained: Total850.1090.366

    Griffin's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC71-74+1--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3170-65-71-71-721
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC76-69+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC75-72+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5267-69-75-72+37
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC72-76+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-66-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3370-67-69-70-1220
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2569-67-69-70-529
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
    July 27-303M Open2068-69-67-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2469-66-68-70-7130
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship267-63-66-74-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6470-73-70-74+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2368-70-67-66-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-63-69-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic867-67-69-61-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-62-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American Express966-68-64-66-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5874-67-72-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2872-67-68-69-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-66-75-223
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5571-68-71-70-84
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-70-71-443

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

