Ben Griffin Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 08: Ben Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2024 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
In his competition at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, Ben Griffin posted a 17th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open trying for better results.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Griffin has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open once recently (in 2022), posting a score of -5 and finishing 16th.
- With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
- Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.
Griffin's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|16
|67-67-71-70
|-5
Griffin's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Griffin has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -5.
- Ben Griffin has averaged 292.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin is averaging 1.475 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin is averaging 0.366 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Griffin owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.262 (142nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 292.1 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin has a -0.273 average that ranks 132nd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin's 0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 42nd on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|120
|292.1
|292.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.81%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.50%
Griffin's Best Finishes
- Griffin has played 10 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut seven times (70%).
- Currently, Griffin ranks 83rd in the FedExCup standings with 199 points.
Griffin's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 0.454 mark, which ranked him 45th in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.562. He missed the cut in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 2.992 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Griffin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.898, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 17th in that event).
- Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 17th in the field.
Griffin's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.262
|-0.834
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.273
|-1.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|21
|0.328
|0.782
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.317
|1.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.109
|0.366
Griffin's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|70-65-71-71
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|52
|67-69-75-72
|+3
|7
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|70-67-69-70
|-12
|20
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-69-67-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|130
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|67-63-66-74
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|70-73-70-74
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|68-70-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-63-69-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-67-69-61
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-62-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|66-68-64-66
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|74-67-72
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|72-67-68-69
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-66-75
|-2
|23
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|71-68-71-70
|-8
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-70-71
|-4
|43
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.