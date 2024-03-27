Ben Griffin Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 0.454 mark, which ranked him 45th in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.

Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.562. He missed the cut in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 2.992 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Griffin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.898, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 17th in that event).