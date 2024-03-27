Beau Hossler Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 29: Beau Hossler of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 29, 2024 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)
Beau Hossler enters play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open after failing to make the cut in the competition in 2022 at Memorial Park Golf Course.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In his last five appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Hossler has an average finish of 18th, and an average score of -13.
- In 2022, Hossler failed to make the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022 with numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
- Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).
Hossler's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|11/5/2020
|MC
|75-82
|+17
|10/10/2019
|13
|70-69-68-72
|-9
|3/29/2018
|2
|65-68-69-67
|-28
Hossler's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Hossler has an average finish of 31st.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Hossler has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Beau Hossler has averaged 296.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Hossler has an average of 1.243 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hossler has an average of 0.969 in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hossler's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.082 ranks 83rd on TOUR this season, and his 57.2% driving accuracy average ranks 117th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hossler ranks 134th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.274, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Hossler has registered a 0.637 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|115
|293.0
|296.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|67.01%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.54%
Hossler's Best Finishes
- Hossler has participated in eight tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut six times.
- Currently, Hossler has 322 points, ranking him 55th in the FedExCup standings.
Hossler's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hossler posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 20th in the field at 2.307.
- Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 3.158 mark ranked 14th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he delivered a 2.262 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Hossler recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.971, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.
- Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.
Hossler's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.082
|1.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.274
|-1.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|41
|0.218
|0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.637
|1.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.664
|0.969
Hossler's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|46
|71-69-74-73
|-1
|9
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|69-68-72-68
|-7
|21
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|67-68-70-66
|-13
|65
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|68-69-72-75
|E
|8
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|71-70-74-71
|+6
|14
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|70
|72-69-75-74
|+10
|3
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|72-71-74-72
|+1
|38
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-66
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|26
|69-67-67-69
|-12
|31
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|68-69-72-62
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|77-67
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|71-67-65-69
|-8
|168
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-67-72-71
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|62-71-68-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|68-65-69-70
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-72-67-65
|-18
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|69-70-64-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|68-70-72-68
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-67-70
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-66-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|68-70-68-73
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|69-70-71-65
|-9
|27
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.