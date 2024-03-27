PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
23M AGO

Beau Hossler Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 29: Beau Hossler of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 29, 2024 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 29: Beau Hossler of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 29, 2024 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

    Beau Hossler enters play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open after failing to make the cut in the competition in 2022 at Memorial Park Golf Course.

    Latest odds for Hossler at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In his last five appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Hossler has an average finish of 18th, and an average score of -13.
    • In 2022, Hossler failed to make the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022 with numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Hossler's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/2022MC75-68+3
    11/5/2020MC75-82+17
    10/10/20191370-69-68-72-9
    3/29/2018265-68-69-67-28

    Hossler's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hossler has an average finish of 31st.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Hossler has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Beau Hossler has averaged 296.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hossler has an average of 1.243 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hossler has an average of 0.969 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hossler .

    Hossler's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hossler's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.082 ranks 83rd on TOUR this season, and his 57.2% driving accuracy average ranks 117th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hossler ranks 134th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.274, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Hossler has registered a 0.637 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance115293.0296.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%67.01%
    Putts Per Round128.9
    Par Breakers1%21.53%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.54%

    Hossler's Best Finishes

    • Hossler has participated in eight tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-10.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut six times.
    • Currently, Hossler has 322 points, ranking him 55th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hossler's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Hossler posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 20th in the field at 2.307.
    • Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 3.158 mark ranked 14th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he delivered a 2.262 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Hossler recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.971, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee830.0821.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.274-1.455
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green410.2180.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.6371.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Total350.6640.969

    Hossler's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open4671-69-74-73-19
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3169-68-72-68-721
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1067-68-70-66-1365
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4768-69-72-75E8
    May 18-21PGA Championship4071-70-74-71+614
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge7072-69-75-74+103
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2472-71-74-72+138
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-66-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2669-67-67-69-1231
    July 27-303M Open1368-69-72-62-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC77-67+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2071-67-65-69-8168
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-69-71-71-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2868-67-72-71-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open762-71-68-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP268-65-69-70-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1566-72-67-65-18--
    January 18-21The American Express4769-70-64-69-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open668-70-72-68-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-67-70-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-66-72-68-612
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2468-70-68-73-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2869-70-71-65-927
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-75+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.