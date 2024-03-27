Beau Hossler Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

In his last five appearances, Hossler has an average finish of 31st.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Hossler has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Beau Hossler has averaged 296.4 yards in his past five starts.

Hossler has an average of 1.243 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.