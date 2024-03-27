Austin Cook Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Cook has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.

Over his last five tournaments, Cook has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.

In his last five events, his average score has been -4.

Off the tee, Austin Cook has averaged 275.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Cook is averaging -0.844 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.