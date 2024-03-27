PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
24M AGO

Austin Cook Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PANAMA, CIUDAD DE, PANAMA - FEBRUARY 04: Austin Cook of United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of The Panama Championship at Club de Golf de Panama on February 04, 2024 in Panama, Ciudad de, Panama. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

PANAMA, CIUDAD DE, PANAMA - FEBRUARY 04: Austin Cook of United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of The Panama Championship at Club de Golf de Panama on February 04, 2024 in Panama, Ciudad de, Panama. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    Austin Cook finished 27th in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, shooting a -2 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher March 28-31 at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.

    Latest odds for Cook at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In his last three appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Cook has an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of -4.
    • In Cook's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2022, he finished 27th after posting a score of -2.
    • Tony Finau finished with 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2022.
    • Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.

    Cook's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/20222768-67-71-72-2
    11/5/20202471-72-68-66-3
    10/10/20191764-74-70-72-8

    Cook's Recent Performances

    • Cook has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Cook has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -4.
    • Off the tee, Austin Cook has averaged 275.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Cook is averaging -0.844 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cook is averaging -2.064 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Cook .

    Cook's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance187282.3275.6
    Greens in Regulation %15365.16%25.00%
    Putts Per Round4428.5527.8
    Par Breakers13521.05%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance5813.46%11.81%

    Cook's Best Finishes

    • Cook participated in 32 tournaments last season, earning one top-10 finishes.
    • In those 32 events, he made the cut 11 times.
    • Last season Cook put up his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante. He shot -19 and finished 10th (eight shots back of the winner).
    • Cook compiled 140 points last season, which placed him 182nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Cook's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee185-0.564-2.242
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green166-0.319-0.662
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green240.2611.684
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.135-0.844
    Average Strokes Gained: Total171-0.757-2.064

    Cook's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC76-74+6--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3966-70-71-70-714
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC77-75+10--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC68-71-3--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-78+8--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-71+1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-73E--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-73E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5669-69-74-72-4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6868-69-75-73-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1072-67-68-62-19--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship1368-66-68-66-16--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1068-71-66-68-1535
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-74+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.