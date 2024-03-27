Austin Cook Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
PANAMA, CIUDAD DE, PANAMA - FEBRUARY 04: Austin Cook of United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of The Panama Championship at Club de Golf de Panama on February 04, 2024 in Panama, Ciudad de, Panama. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Austin Cook finished 27th in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, shooting a -2 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher March 28-31 at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In his last three appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Cook has an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of -4.
- In Cook's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2022, he finished 27th after posting a score of -2.
- Tony Finau finished with 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2022.
- Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.
Cook's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|27
|68-67-71-72
|-2
|11/5/2020
|24
|71-72-68-66
|-3
|10/10/2019
|17
|64-74-70-72
|-8
Cook's Recent Performances
- Cook has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Cook has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -4.
- Off the tee, Austin Cook has averaged 275.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Cook is averaging -0.844 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cook is averaging -2.064 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cook's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|187
|282.3
|275.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|153
|65.16%
|25.00%
|Putts Per Round
|44
|28.55
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|135
|21.05%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|58
|13.46%
|11.81%
Cook's Best Finishes
- Cook participated in 32 tournaments last season, earning one top-10 finishes.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- Last season Cook put up his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante. He shot -19 and finished 10th (eight shots back of the winner).
- Cook compiled 140 points last season, which placed him 182nd in the FedExCup standings.
Cook's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|185
|-0.564
|-2.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|166
|-0.319
|-0.662
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|24
|0.261
|1.684
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.135
|-0.844
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|171
|-0.757
|-2.064
Cook's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|39
|66-70-71-70
|-7
|14
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|69-69-74-72
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|68
|68-69-75-73
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|72-67-68-62
|-19
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|68-66-68-66
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|68-71-66-68
|-15
|35
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.