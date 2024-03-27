PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
23M AGO

Andrew Novak Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 26: Andrew Novak of the United States lines up a putt during the first round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 26, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Andrew Novak will play March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas. In his most recent tournament he finished 17th in the Valspar Championship, shooting -4 at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).

    Latest odds for Novak at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • This is Novak's first time competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open in the past five years.
    • When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022, he had 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second).
    • Finau averaged 302.4 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.

    Novak's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Novak has three top-10 finishes and four top-20 finishes.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Novak has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five events.
    • Andrew Novak has averaged 298.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Novak is averaging 0.650 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Novak has an average of 4.954 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Novak .

    Novak's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Novak owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.170 (128th) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.6 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak owns a 0.691 average that ranks 11th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Novak's 0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 82nd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance75297.6298.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%72.22%
    Putts Per Round128.6
    Par Breakers1%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance1%10.49%

    Novak's Best Finishes

    • Novak has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and he has come away with three top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut four times (50%).
    • Currently, Novak ranks 67th in the FedExCup standings with 262 points.

    Novak's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 13th in the field at 2.350. In that tournament, he finished ninth.
    • Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.353.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.151. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.195). That ranked 17th in the field.
    • Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.

    Novak's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.170-0.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.6912.771
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140.4881.709
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.0540.650
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.0634.954

    Novak's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open969-72-70-68-980
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4967-72-68-72-58
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson6766-72-70-67-93
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4068-66-74-73+113
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open969-68-67-72-1275
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-72-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4269-68-71-67-911
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3365-73-69-70-1112
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-70-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3364-70-67-73-621
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5167-74-72-72+5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4567-70-67-69-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7369-69-69-70-5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-72-72E--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open865-65-69-72-1378
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta866-68-69-69-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches965-69-70-68-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-71-70-68-443

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

