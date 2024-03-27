Andrew Novak Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 13th in the field at 2.350. In that tournament, he finished ninth.

Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.353.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.151. He finished eighth in that tournament.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.195). That ranked 17th in the field.