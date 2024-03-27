Andrew Novak Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 26: Andrew Novak of the United States lines up a putt during the first round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 26, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Andrew Novak will play March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas. In his most recent tournament he finished 17th in the Valspar Championship, shooting -4 at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This is Novak's first time competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open in the past five years.
- When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022, he had 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second).
- Finau averaged 302.4 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.
Novak's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Novak has three top-10 finishes and four top-20 finishes.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Novak has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five events.
- Andrew Novak has averaged 298.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Novak is averaging 0.650 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Novak has an average of 4.954 in his past five tournaments.
Novak's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Novak owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.170 (128th) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.6 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak owns a 0.691 average that ranks 11th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Novak's 0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 82nd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|75
|297.6
|298.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.49%
Novak's Best Finishes
- Novak has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and he has come away with three top-10 finishes.
- In those eight events, he made the cut four times (50%).
- Currently, Novak ranks 67th in the FedExCup standings with 262 points.
Novak's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 13th in the field at 2.350. In that tournament, he finished ninth.
- Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.353.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.151. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.195). That ranked 17th in the field.
- Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
Novak's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.170
|-0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.691
|2.771
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|14
|0.488
|1.709
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.054
|0.650
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.063
|4.954
Novak's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|9
|69-72-70-68
|-9
|80
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|49
|67-72-68-72
|-5
|8
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|67
|66-72-70-67
|-9
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|68-66-74-73
|+1
|13
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|9
|69-68-67-72
|-12
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|69-68-71-67
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|65-73-69-70
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|64-70-67-73
|-6
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|67-74-72-72
|+5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|67-70-67-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|73
|69-69-69-70
|-5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-72
|E
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|65-65-69-72
|-13
|78
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-71-70-68
|-4
|43
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
