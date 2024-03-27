Alexander Björk Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Björk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.857 (he missed the cut in that event).

Björk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.907.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Björk's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 42nd in the field with a mark of -0.299 (he finished 47th in that event).

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Björk recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.867, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 54th in that tournament).