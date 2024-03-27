Alexander Björk Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
Alexander Björk hits the links March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course following a 54th-place finish in the Valspar Championship, which was his last competition.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Björk is playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Tony Finau finished with 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2022.
- Finau averaged 302.4 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.
Björk's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Björk has an average finish of 57th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Björk has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of -1 in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Alexander Björk has averaged 273.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Björk is averaging 1.868 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Björk is averaging -1.288 Strokes Gained: Total.
Björk's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Björk has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.611 this season (169th on TOUR). His average driving distance (274.1 yards) ranks 180th, while his 71.5% driving accuracy average ranks third.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Björk has a 0.019 average that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Björk's 0.608 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 18th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|180
|274.1
|273.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.24%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.54%
Björk's Best Finishes
- Björk, who has played seven tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- As of now, Björk has accumulated 82 points, which ranks him 122nd in the FedExCup standings.
Björk's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Björk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.857 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Björk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.907.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Björk's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 42nd in the field with a mark of -0.299 (he finished 47th in that event).
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Björk recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.867, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 54th in that tournament).
- Björk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him 47th in the field. He finished 47th in that event.
Björk's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|169
|-0.611
|-1.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.019
|-0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|174
|-0.670
|-1.577
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.608
|1.868
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.654
|-1.288
Björk's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|71-66-68-71
|-4
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|69-73-70-74
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|64-67-67-67
|-23
|65
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|72-66-80-71
|+1
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|69-67-70-72
|-6
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|72-70-72-71
|+1
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Björk as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.