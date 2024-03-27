PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Alex Smalley Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Alex Smalley of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Alex Smalley shot -8 and took fourth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Memorial Park Golf Course March 28-31 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Smalley at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Smalley's average finish has been 10th, and his average score -6, over his last two appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • Smalley last played at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, finishing fourth with a score of -8.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2022, Tony Finau posted numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.

    Smalley's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/2022471-64-70-67-8
    11/11/20211568-72-69-68-3

    Smalley's Recent Performances

    • He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
    • Smalley has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Alex Smalley has averaged 296.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Smalley is averaging -1.885 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Smalley has an average of -2.798 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Smalley .

    Smalley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Smalley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.048 this season (104th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.4 yards) ranks 60th, while his 57.7% driving accuracy average ranks 106th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smalley owns a -0.062 average that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Smalley's -1.091 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 177th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance60299.4296.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%62.22%
    Putts Per Round129.5
    Par Breakers1%18.89%
    Bogey Avoidance1%18.89%

    Smalley's Best Finishes

    • Smalley has taken part in nine tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 22.2%.
    • Currently, Smalley sits 152nd in the FedExCup standings with 45 points.

    Smalley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.350. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Smalley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 2.280. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.076 mark ranked in the field.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.205, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.158) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked in the field (he missed the cut in that event).

    Smalley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.048-0.641
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.0620.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green162-0.440-0.663
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting177-1.091-1.885
    Average Strokes Gained: Total167-1.642-2.798

    Smalley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC71-70-1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC77-68+3--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1873-65-68-71-747
    May 18-21PGA Championship2373-72-70-68+342
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4070-71-68-72+113
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC80-73+9--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2573-70-71-67-730
    June 22-25Travelers Championship970-62-64-67-1773
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4772-66-69-71-109
    July 6-9John Deere Classic266-70-62-67-19245
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6570-74-70-69+316
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-69-67-70-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6173-64-67-75-5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3068-69-69-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4471-67-65-68-11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American Express2166-69-66-67-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-76+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7573-68-76+15
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-70-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-71E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

