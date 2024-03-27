Alex Smalley Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Alex Smalley of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Alex Smalley shot -8 and took fourth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Memorial Park Golf Course March 28-31 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Smalley's average finish has been 10th, and his average score -6, over his last two appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Smalley last played at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, finishing fourth with a score of -8.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2022, Tony Finau posted numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
- Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.
Smalley's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|4
|71-64-70-67
|-8
|11/11/2021
|15
|68-72-69-68
|-3
Smalley's Recent Performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Smalley has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- Off the tee, Alex Smalley has averaged 296.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley is averaging -1.885 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Smalley has an average of -2.798 in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Smalley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.048 this season (104th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.4 yards) ranks 60th, while his 57.7% driving accuracy average ranks 106th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smalley owns a -0.062 average that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smalley's -1.091 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 177th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|60
|299.4
|296.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.22%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|18.89%
Smalley's Best Finishes
- Smalley has taken part in nine tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those nine events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 22.2%.
- Currently, Smalley sits 152nd in the FedExCup standings with 45 points.
Smalley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.350. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Smalley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 2.280. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.076 mark ranked in the field.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.205, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.158) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
Smalley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.048
|-0.641
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.062
|0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|162
|-0.440
|-0.663
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|177
|-1.091
|-1.885
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|167
|-1.642
|-2.798
Smalley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|77-68
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|18
|73-65-68-71
|-7
|47
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|23
|73-72-70-68
|+3
|42
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|70-71-68-72
|+1
|13
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|73-70-71-67
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|70-62-64-67
|-17
|73
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|72-66-69-71
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|2
|66-70-62-67
|-19
|245
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|65
|70-74-70-69
|+3
|16
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|61
|73-64-67-75
|-5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-69-69-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|71-67-65-68
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-69-66-67
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|75
|73-68-76
|+1
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.