Alex Smalley Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.350. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Smalley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 2.280. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.076 mark ranked in the field.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.205, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.