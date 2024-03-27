PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
22M AGO

Alex Noren Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Alex Noren hits the links March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course following a 19th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Noren at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Over his last two trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Noren has an average score of -8, with an average finish of fourth.
    • Noren last participated in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, finishing fourth with a score of -8.
    • With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
    • In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Noren's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/2022465-66-73-68-8
    11/5/2020MC79-69+8

    Noren's Recent Performances

    • Noren has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Over his last five appearances, Noren has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has an average score of -10 across his last five events.
    • Alex Noren has averaged 289.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Noren is averaging 0.790 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Noren is averaging 3.272 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Noren .

    Noren's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Noren owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.400 (28th) this season, while his average driving distance of 289.9 yards ranks 137th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Noren owns a 0.106 mark (72nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Noren's 0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 72nd on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance137289.9289.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%58.48%
    Putts Per Round129.6
    Par Breakers1%22.81%
    Bogey Avoidance1%7.31%

    Noren's Best Finishes

    • Noren has not won any of the six tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut six times (100%).
    • Currently, Noren has 262 points, ranking him 67th in the FedExCup standings.

    Noren's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Noren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 2.728 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 53rd in that tournament.
    • Noren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 5.734 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 1.867 mark ranked 23rd in the field.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Noren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.618). That ranked 35th in the field.
    • Noren posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked ninth in the field.

    Noren's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.4001.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.1060.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green420.2170.907
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.1560.790
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.8803.272

    Noren's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1570-71-70-70-749
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC78-75+9--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-74+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2968-69-74-69E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5272-74-71-77+68
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC68-75+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic968-68-67-67-1870
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-74+3--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2368-75-71-70E36
    July 27-303M Open1371-66-68-66-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3872-66-68-69-515
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4369-69-72-70-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open368-65-68-65-18--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4873-74-70-67+4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship261-66-67-68-22--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2367-68-64-68-15--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4266-69-67-70-811
    January 18-21The American Express2562-68-69-70-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2671-68-69-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5369-71-70-70-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches967-70-68-67-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-70-70-68-990

    All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

