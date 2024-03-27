Alex Noren Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Alex Noren hits the links March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course following a 19th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida his last time in competition.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over his last two trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Noren has an average score of -8, with an average finish of fourth.
- Noren last participated in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, finishing fourth with a score of -8.
- With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
- In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (seventh).
Noren's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|4
|65-66-73-68
|-8
|11/5/2020
|MC
|79-69
|+8
Noren's Recent Performances
- Noren has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Over his last five appearances, Noren has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score of -10 across his last five events.
- Alex Noren has averaged 289.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Noren is averaging 0.790 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Noren is averaging 3.272 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Noren's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Noren owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.400 (28th) this season, while his average driving distance of 289.9 yards ranks 137th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Noren owns a 0.106 mark (72nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Noren's 0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 72nd on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|137
|289.9
|289.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|58.48%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|7.31%
Noren's Best Finishes
- Noren has not won any of the six tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut six times (100%).
- Currently, Noren has 262 points, ranking him 67th in the FedExCup standings.
Noren's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Noren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 2.728 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 53rd in that tournament.
- Noren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 5.734 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 1.867 mark ranked 23rd in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Noren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.618). That ranked 35th in the field.
- Noren posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked ninth in the field.
Noren's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.400
|1.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.106
|0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|42
|0.217
|0.907
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.156
|0.790
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.880
|3.272
Noren's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|70-71-70-70
|-7
|49
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-75
|+9
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|68-69-74-69
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|52
|72-74-71-77
|+6
|8
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|68-68-67-67
|-18
|70
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|68-75-71-70
|E
|36
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|71-66-68-66
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|72-66-68-69
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|69-69-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|68-65-68-65
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|73-74-70-67
|+4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|2
|61-66-67-68
|-22
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|67-68-64-68
|-15
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|66-69-67-70
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|62-68-69-70
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|71-68-69
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|69-71-70-70
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|67-70-68-67
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-70-70-68
|-9
|90
All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.