Alex Noren Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season Noren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 2.728 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 53rd in that tournament.

Noren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 5.734 mark ranked sixth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 1.867 mark ranked 23rd in the field.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Noren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.618). That ranked 35th in the field.