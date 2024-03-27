PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
23M AGO

Alejandro Tosti Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Alejandro Tosti will compete in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open from March 28-31 after a 75th-place finish in Palm Harbor, Florida at the Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Tosti at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In the past five years, this is Tosti's first time playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022, he had 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second).
    • Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Tosti's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Tosti has an average finish of 59th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Tosti has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been +4.
    • Off the tee, Alejandro Tosti has averaged 309.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Tosti is averaging -1.821 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Tosti is averaging -4.270 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Tosti's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Tosti has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.743 this season (seventh on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.2 yards) ranks sixth, while his 52% driving accuracy average ranks 160th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tosti ranks 170th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.924. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Tosti has delivered a -0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance6308.2309.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%62.30%
    Putts Per Round130.0
    Par Breakers1%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance1%19.84%

    Tosti's Best Finishes

    • Tosti is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in seven tournaments).
    • In those seven events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 42.9%.
    • With 16 points, Tosti currently ranks 181st in the FedExCup standings.

    Tosti's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 4.317 mark ranked third in the field.
    • Tosti put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.575.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti put up his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 0.178. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.004, which ranked 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 43rd.
    • Tosti posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.158) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked in the field.

    Tosti's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.7432.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170-0.924-2.445
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green172-0.616-2.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.491-1.821
    Average Strokes Gained: Total159-1.289-4.270

    Tosti's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1069-67-71-64-13--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4775-66-72-71E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7066-70-77-64-33
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC66-72-70-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4366-73-72-74-311
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-69-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7568-73-76-77+102

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

