Alejandro Tosti Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 4.317 mark ranked third in the field.

Tosti put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.575.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti put up his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 0.178. In that event, he missed the cut.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.004, which ranked 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 43rd.