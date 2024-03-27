Akshay Bhatia Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Bhatia has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Bhatia has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.

Akshay Bhatia has averaged 291.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Bhatia is averaging -0.034 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.