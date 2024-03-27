Akshay Bhatia Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
In his most recent competition at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, Akshay Bhatia ended the weekend at -4, good for a 17th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 aiming for an improved score.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This is Bhatia's first time playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open in the past five years.
- Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022 with numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
- In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (seventh).
Bhatia's Recent Performances
- Bhatia has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Bhatia has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.
- Akshay Bhatia has averaged 291.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia is averaging -0.034 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bhatia has an average of 0.745 in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Bhatia has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.452, which ranks 23rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.6 yards) ranks 97th, and his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 38th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bhatia ranks 73rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.104. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Bhatia's 0.266 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 54th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|294.6
|291.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.08%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.08%
Bhatia's Best Finishes
- Bhatia has played eight tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 50%.
- As of now, Bhatia has accumulated 265 points, which ranks him 66th in the FedExCup standings.
Bhatia's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.441 mark ranked 19th in the field.
- Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 5.254 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 41st in the field with a mark of 0.439.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Bhatia recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.822 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.452
|1.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.104
|-0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|123
|-0.157
|-0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.266
|-0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.664
|0.745
Bhatia's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|46
|73-71-75-68
|-1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|4
|68-65-63-70
|-18
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|72-69-69-73
|-1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|69-68-70-77
|+4
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|68
|69-74-73-73
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|66-69-69-70
|-10
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|9
|68-68-70-65
|-17
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|66-72-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|68-70-68-67
|-11
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-66-70-64
|-19
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|69-66-67-68
|-12
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-64-66-71
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|69-64-68-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-67
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-71-69-70
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|74-68-70-68
|-4
|43
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
