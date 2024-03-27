PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Akshay Bhatia Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his most recent competition at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, Akshay Bhatia ended the weekend at -4, good for a 17th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 aiming for an improved score.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • This is Bhatia's first time playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open in the past five years.
    • Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022 with numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
    • In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Bhatia's Recent Performances

    • Bhatia has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Bhatia has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Akshay Bhatia has averaged 291.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia is averaging -0.034 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bhatia has an average of 0.745 in his past five tournaments.
    Bhatia's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Bhatia has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.452, which ranks 23rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.6 yards) ranks 97th, and his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 38th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bhatia ranks 73rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.104. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Bhatia's 0.266 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 54th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance97294.6291.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%65.08%
    Putts Per Round129.8
    Par Breakers1%18.65%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.08%

    Bhatia's Best Finishes

    • Bhatia has played eight tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 50%.
    • As of now, Bhatia has accumulated 265 points, which ranks him 66th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bhatia's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.441 mark ranked 19th in the field.
    • Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 5.254 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 41st in the field with a mark of 0.439.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Bhatia recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.822 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished 13th in that event.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.4521.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.104-0.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green123-0.157-0.286
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting540.266-0.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Total350.6640.745

    Bhatia's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open4673-71-75-68-1--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC75-71+4--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta468-65-63-70-18--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4372-69-69-73-1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5669-68-70-77+4--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-78+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open6869-74-73-73+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3566-69-69-70-10--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship968-68-70-65-17--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4366-72-72-70-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3568-70-68-67-11--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2171-69-70-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1069-66-70-64-19--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2065-66-70-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3869-66-67-68-12--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-64-66-71-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1369-64-68-67-1255
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-67-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-71-69-70-853
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-74+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1774-68-70-68-443

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

