Adrien Dumont de Chassart Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Adrien Dumont de Chassart takes to the links in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 in Houston, Texas. He is aiming for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This is Dumont de Chassart's first time playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2022, Tony Finau posted numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
- Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).
Dumont de Chassart's Recent Performances
- Dumont de Chassart has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Dumont de Chassart has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -10.
- Off the tee, Adrien Dumont de Chassart has averaged 298.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart is averaging -3.396 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart is averaging -6.268 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dumont de Chassart's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.202 ranks 135th on TOUR this season, and his 58% driving accuracy average ranks 100th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dumont de Chassart sports a -0.768 mark (163rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Dumont de Chassart has delivered a -1.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 176th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|69
|298.3
|298.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|67.06%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.27%
Dumont de Chassart's Best Finishes
- Dumont de Chassart has not won any of the eight tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 37.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- Currently, Dumont de Chassart has 62 points, placing him 135th in the FedExCup standings.
Dumont de Chassart's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Dumont de Chassart put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fourth in the field at 3.981. In that tournament, he finished 60th.
- Dumont de Chassart produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 37th in the field with a mark of 0.844.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dumont de Chassart's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 2.683 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Dumont de Chassart posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.538, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Dumont de Chassart posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-1.742) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him 60th in the field). In that event, he finished 60th.
Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.202
|0.643
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-0.768
|-2.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|179
|-0.756
|-1.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|176
|-1.081
|-3.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|180
|-2.807
|-6.268
Dumont de Chassart's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|77-73
|+10
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-66
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|75
|68-73-76-74
|+3
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|72-66-71-72
|-3
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|73-65-67-66
|-17
|55
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
