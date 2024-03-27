Adrien Dumont de Chassart Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Dumont de Chassart put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fourth in the field at 3.981. In that tournament, he finished 60th.

Dumont de Chassart produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 37th in the field with a mark of 0.844.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dumont de Chassart's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 2.683 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Dumont de Chassart posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.538, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).