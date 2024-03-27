Adam Svensson Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.881 (he finished 49th in that event).

Svensson produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 3.435.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best performance this season was in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.412. He finished 10th in that event.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Svensson recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.707 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.