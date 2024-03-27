Adam Svensson Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
After he finished 39th in this tournament in 2022, Adam Svensson has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas March 28-31.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In his last two appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Svensson has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of E.
- Svensson last participated in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, finishing 39th with a score of E.
- When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022, he had 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second).
- Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).
Svensson's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|39
|73-67-72-68
|E
|11/11/2021
|MC
|73-72
|+5
Svensson's Recent Performances
- Svensson has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five tournaments, Svensson has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Adam Svensson has averaged 296.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson is averaging -2.756 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging -3.353 Strokes Gained: Total.
Svensson's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Svensson has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.044 this season, which ranks 103rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.3 yards) ranks 81st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson ranks 69th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.129. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Svensson has registered a -0.636 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 162nd on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|81
|296.3
|296.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|57.54%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.48%
Svensson's Best Finishes
- While Svensson hasn't won any of the 10 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- As of now, Svensson has collected 219 points, which ranks him 75th in the FedExCup standings.
Svensson's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.881 (he finished 49th in that event).
- Svensson produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 3.435.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best performance this season was in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.412. He finished 10th in that event.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Svensson recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.707 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Svensson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.284) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
Svensson's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|-0.044
|-0.852
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.129
|-0.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|96
|-0.017
|0.852
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.636
|-2.756
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.568
|-3.353
Svensson's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-80
|+11
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|71-67-70-70
|-6
|12
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|68-67-70-75
|-4
|27
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|70-70-73-73
|+6
|14
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|60
|71-70-77-74
|+12
|6
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|71-67-71-68
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|69-66-67-69
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|66-69-73-67
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|63-67-70-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|66-69-70-70
|-5
|66
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|70-69-66-69
|-6
|200
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-69-66-74
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-65-65-69
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|73-75-70-65
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|71-67-69-67
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|68-66-67-62
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|70-68-68-68
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-67-64-69
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-73-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|67-72-67-70
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-80
|+15
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|66-72-69-77
|E
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.