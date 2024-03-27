PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Adam Svensson Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    After he finished 39th in this tournament in 2022, Adam Svensson has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas March 28-31.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In his last two appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Svensson has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of E.
    • Svensson last participated in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, finishing 39th with a score of E.
    • When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022, he had 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second).
    • Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Svensson's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/20223973-67-72-68E
    11/11/2021MC73-72+5

    Svensson's Recent Performances

    • Svensson has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Svensson has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Adam Svensson has averaged 296.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson is averaging -2.756 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging -3.353 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Svensson's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Svensson has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.044 this season, which ranks 103rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.3 yards) ranks 81st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson ranks 69th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.129. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Svensson has registered a -0.636 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 162nd on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance81296.3296.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%57.54%
    Putts Per Round128.5
    Par Breakers1%18.65%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.48%

    Svensson's Best Finishes

    • While Svensson hasn't won any of the 10 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • As of now, Svensson has collected 219 points, which ranks him 75th in the FedExCup standings.

    Svensson's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.881 (he finished 49th in that event).
    • Svensson produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 3.435.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best performance this season was in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.412. He finished 10th in that event.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Svensson recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.707 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Svensson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.284) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee103-0.044-0.852
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.129-0.598
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green96-0.0170.852
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-0.636-2.756
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.568-3.353

    Svensson's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC75-80+11--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4171-67-70-70-612
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2768-67-70-75-427
    May 18-21PGA Championship4070-70-73-73+614
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-73+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open6071-70-77-74+126
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4071-67-71-68-1113
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2169-66-67-69-1339
    July 27-303M Open3766-69-73-67-917
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship763-67-70-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3766-69-70-70-566
    August 17-20BMW Championship1570-69-66-69-6200
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-69-66-74-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1870-65-65-69-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4173-75-70-65+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4571-67-69-67-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic568-66-67-62-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry3370-68-68-68-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-67-64-69-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-74+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-73-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1067-72-67-70-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-75+3--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-80+15--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4966-72-69-77E8

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

