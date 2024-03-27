PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
22M AGO

Adam Long Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Long Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    At the Puerto Rico Open, Adam Long struggled, failing to make the cut at Grand Reserve Country Club. He is trying for better results in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 in Houston, Texas.

    Latest odds for Long at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Over his last three trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Long has an average score of -5, with an average finish of 11th.
    • Long last participated in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, missing the cut with a score of +7.
    • With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
    • Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Long's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/2022MC70-77+7
    11/11/20211166-67-73-70-4
    11/5/20201168-70-69-67-6

    Long's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Long has an average finish of 52nd.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • He has carded an average score of -3 over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Adam Long has averaged 264.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Long is averaging -0.570 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Long is averaging -0.038 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Long .

    Long's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance168290.9264.8
    Greens in Regulation %12566.32%19.63%
    Putts Per Round5428.6529.5
    Par Breakers10821.68%19.63%
    Bogey Avoidance8813.82%13.33%

    Long's Best Finishes

    • Long played 38 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 38 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 52.6%.
    • Last season Long put up his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished 13th with a score of -16 (eight shots back of the winner).
    • With 222 points last season, Long ranked 147th in the FedExCup standings.

    Long's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.182-1.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green178-0.4490.683
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green390.2090.920
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.320-0.570
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.102-0.038

    Long's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC77-74+7--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5968-72-68-75-15
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1870-68-70-65-1144
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5071-65-71-66-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC81-71+8--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5774-69-74-70-15
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship1666-67-71-69-1528
    July 27-303M Open3770-65-72-68-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-71+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3569-69-73-68-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3566-68-72-67-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2369-66-67-69-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship1366-68-65-69-16--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-70-3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-72-71-3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-70-2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-71-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Long as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

