Adam Long Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
At the Puerto Rico Open, Adam Long struggled, failing to make the cut at Grand Reserve Country Club. He is trying for better results in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 in Houston, Texas.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over his last three trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Long has an average score of -5, with an average finish of 11th.
- Long last participated in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, missing the cut with a score of +7.
- With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
- Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).
Long's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|MC
|70-77
|+7
|11/11/2021
|11
|66-67-73-70
|-4
|11/5/2020
|11
|68-70-69-67
|-6
Long's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Long has an average finish of 52nd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- He has carded an average score of -3 over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Long has averaged 264.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Long is averaging -0.570 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Long is averaging -0.038 Strokes Gained: Total.
Long's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|168
|290.9
|264.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|125
|66.32%
|19.63%
|Putts Per Round
|54
|28.65
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|108
|21.68%
|19.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|88
|13.82%
|13.33%
Long's Best Finishes
- Long played 38 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 38 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 52.6%.
- Last season Long put up his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished 13th with a score of -16 (eight shots back of the winner).
- With 222 points last season, Long ranked 147th in the FedExCup standings.
Long's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.182
|-1.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|178
|-0.449
|0.683
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|39
|0.209
|0.920
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.320
|-0.570
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.102
|-0.038
Long's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|59
|68-72-68-75
|-1
|5
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|70-68-70-65
|-11
|44
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|71-65-71-66
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|81-71
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|74-69-74-70
|-1
|5
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|16
|66-67-71-69
|-15
|28
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|70-65-72-68
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|69-69-73-68
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|66-68-72-67
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|69-66-67-69
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|66-68-65-69
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-71
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Long as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
