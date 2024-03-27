Adam Long Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

In his last five appearances, Long has an average finish of 52nd.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

He has carded an average score of -3 over his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Adam Long has averaged 264.8 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Long is averaging -0.570 Strokes Gained: Putting.