22M AGO

Aaron Rai Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NEWPORT, WALES - JULY 23: Aaron Rai of England tees off on the eighth during Day Two of the Cazoo Open supported by Gareth Bale at Celtic Manor Resort on July 23, 2021 in Newport, Wales. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

    Aaron Rai shot -7 and took seventh the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 28-31 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Rai at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Rai's average finish has been 13th, and his average score -5, over his last two appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • In 2022, Rai finished seventh (with a score of -7) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2022, Tony Finau posted numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.

    Rai's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/2022770-64-70-69-7
    11/11/20211971-69-70-68-2

    Rai's Recent Performances

    • Rai has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Rai has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Aaron Rai has averaged 285.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai is averaging -1.413 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rai has an average of 1.459 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Rai .

    Rai's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Rai owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.259 (53rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 289.3 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rai has a 0.481 mark (30th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Rai has registered a -0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 136th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance141289.3285.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%73.61%
    Putts Per Round129.7
    Par Breakers1%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance1%10.42%

    Rai's Best Finishes

    • Rai has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • Currently, Rai has 112 points, placing him 109th in the FedExCup standings.

    Rai's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.287 (he finished 35th in that event).
    • Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.316. He finished 19th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 1.494 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 57th in that tournament.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Rai recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.656, which ranked 37th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
    • Rai posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked 19th in the field.

    Rai's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.2590.944
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.4812.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green830.025-0.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting136-0.385-1.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Total590.3801.459

    Rai's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2871-71-71-70-525
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4863-71-71-74-59
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-69-2--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1271-68-67-71-359
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-79+9--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open367-69-69-67-16145
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2467-66-68-66-1334
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic965-68-66-71-1870
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-68-1--
    July 27-303M Open2069-68-67-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-70E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4966-68-70-73-334
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2871-66-69-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2173-70-70-67E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5765-69-70-70-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-66-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3366-70-75-72-522
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-65-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1968-70-69-67-1043
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2369-69-70-68-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-68-71-622
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
