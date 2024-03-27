Aaron Rai Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.287 (he finished 35th in that event).

Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.316. He finished 19th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 1.494 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 57th in that tournament.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Rai recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.656, which ranked 37th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 33rd.