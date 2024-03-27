Aaron Rai Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
NEWPORT, WALES - JULY 23: Aaron Rai of England tees off on the eighth during Day Two of the Cazoo Open supported by Gareth Bale at Celtic Manor Resort on July 23, 2021 in Newport, Wales. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)
Aaron Rai shot -7 and took seventh the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 28-31 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Rai's average finish has been 13th, and his average score -5, over his last two appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- In 2022, Rai finished seventh (with a score of -7) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2022, Tony Finau posted numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
- Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.
Rai's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|7
|70-64-70-69
|-7
|11/11/2021
|19
|71-69-70-68
|-2
Rai's Recent Performances
- Rai has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Rai has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Aaron Rai has averaged 285.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Rai is averaging -1.413 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rai has an average of 1.459 in his past five tournaments.
Rai's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Rai owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.259 (53rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 289.3 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rai has a 0.481 mark (30th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Rai has registered a -0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 136th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|141
|289.3
|285.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|73.61%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.42%
Rai's Best Finishes
- Rai has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- Currently, Rai has 112 points, placing him 109th in the FedExCup standings.
Rai's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.287 (he finished 35th in that event).
- Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.316. He finished 19th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 1.494 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 57th in that tournament.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Rai recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.656, which ranked 37th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
- Rai posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked 19th in the field.
Rai's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.259
|0.944
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.481
|2.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|83
|0.025
|-0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.385
|-1.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.380
|1.459
Rai's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|71-71-71-70
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|48
|63-71-71-74
|-5
|9
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|71-68-67-71
|-3
|59
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|67-69-69-67
|-16
|145
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|67-66-68-66
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|65-68-66-71
|-18
|70
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|69-68-67-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|66-68-70-73
|-3
|34
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|71-66-69-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|73-70-70-67
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|65-69-70-70
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-66
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|66-70-75-72
|-5
|22
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|68-70-69-67
|-10
|43
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-68-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.