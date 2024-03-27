Aaron Baddeley Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
Aaron Baddeley will compete in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open from March 28-31 after a 17th-place finish in Palm Harbor, Florida at the Valspar Championship.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Baddeley's average finish has been 45th, and his average score -4, over his last three appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- In 2019, Baddeley missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2022, Tony Finau posted numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
- In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (seventh).
Baddeley's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/10/2019
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|3/29/2018
|74
|71-68-74-74
|-1
Baddeley's Recent Performances
- Baddeley has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Baddeley has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
- Aaron Baddeley has averaged 276.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Baddeley is averaging 3.084 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Baddeley is averaging 0.694 Strokes Gained: Total.
Baddeley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Baddeley has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.910 this season (176th on TOUR). His average driving distance (278.8 yards) ranks 177th, while his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranks 93rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Baddeley ranks 151st on TOUR with a mark of -0.465.
- On the greens, Baddeley's 1.246 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks first this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|177
|278.8
|276.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.46%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|9.03%
Baddeley's Best Finishes
- Baddeley is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in eight tournaments).
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 62.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- As of now, Baddeley has accumulated 135 points, which ranks him 104th in the FedExCup standings.
Baddeley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Baddeley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking in the field at -0.761. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Baddeley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking 35th in the field with a mark of 1.553.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.387 mark ranked in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Baddeley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.517, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
- Baddeley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.547) at the Valspar Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 17th in the field (he finished 17th in that event).
Baddeley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|176
|-0.910
|-3.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.465
|-1.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|6
|0.586
|1.957
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|1.246
|3.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.457
|0.694
Baddeley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|39
|70-68-69-70
|-7
|14
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|71-65-66-67
|-15
|34
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|70-71-71-67
|-1
|37
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|31
|70-67-71-65
|-11
|24
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|69-66-65-69
|-15
|85
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|68-74-70-68
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|70-68-67-69
|-8
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-66-65
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|69-71-68-68
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-70-69-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|67-70-74-69
|-4
|43
All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.