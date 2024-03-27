Aaron Baddeley Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Baddeley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking in the field at -0.761. In that event, he missed the cut.

Baddeley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking 35th in the field with a mark of 1.553.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.387 mark ranked in the field.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Baddeley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.517, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.