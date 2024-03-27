PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Aaron Baddeley Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Aaron Baddeley will compete in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open from March 28-31 after a 17th-place finish in Palm Harbor, Florida at the Valspar Championship.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Baddeley's average finish has been 45th, and his average score -4, over his last three appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • In 2019, Baddeley missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2022, Tony Finau posted numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
    • In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Baddeley's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/10/2019MC72-75+3
    3/29/20187471-68-74-74-1

    Baddeley's Recent Performances

    • Baddeley has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Baddeley has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
    • Aaron Baddeley has averaged 276.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Baddeley is averaging 3.084 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Baddeley is averaging 0.694 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Baddeley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Baddeley has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.910 this season (176th on TOUR). His average driving distance (278.8 yards) ranks 177th, while his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranks 93rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Baddeley ranks 151st on TOUR with a mark of -0.465.
    • On the greens, Baddeley's 1.246 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks first this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance177278.8276.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.46%
    Putts Per Round127.4
    Par Breakers1%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance1%9.03%

    Baddeley's Best Finishes

    • Baddeley is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in eight tournaments).
    • In those eight tournaments, he had a 62.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • As of now, Baddeley has accumulated 135 points, which ranks him 104th in the FedExCup standings.

    Baddeley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Baddeley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking in the field at -0.761. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Baddeley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking 35th in the field with a mark of 1.553.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.387 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Baddeley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.517, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Baddeley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.547) at the Valspar Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 17th in the field (he finished 17th in that event).

    Baddeley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee176-0.910-3.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151-0.465-1.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green60.5861.957
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting11.2463.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.4570.694

    Baddeley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3970-68-69-70-714
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2371-65-66-67-1534
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2170-71-71-67-137
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-75+2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-71E--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3170-67-71-65-1124
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
    July 27-303M Open769-66-65-69-1585
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-68+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2168-74-70-68E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6470-68-67-69-8--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-66-65-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3769-72-73-70-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2869-71-68-68-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2468-70-69-68-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-71E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2370-69-67-70-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1767-70-74-69-443

    All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

