Zac Blair betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

    In his last competition at the Black Desert Championship, Zac Blair finished the weekend at 2-under, good for a 66th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open Oct. 17-20 looking for an improved score.

    Latest odds for Blair at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Over his last six trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Blair has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 42nd.
    • In 2023, Blair finished 42nd (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open.
    • When Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.390 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.740 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75.00% of greens in regulation (40th), with 28.25 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.

    Blair's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/20234271-66-68-69-10
    10/6/2022MC73-71+2
    10/8/2020MC71-68-3
    10/3/2019MC74-75+7

    Blair's recent performances

    • Blair has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Blair has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Zac Blair has averaged 289.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Blair is averaging -0.098 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Blair is averaging -0.106 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Blair's advanced stats and rankings

    • Blair's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.239 ranks 142nd on TOUR this season, and his 68.4% driving accuracy average ranks 21st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Blair ranks 97th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.044, while he ranks 124th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.32%.
    • On the greens, Blair's -0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 104th on TOUR this season, and his 28.80 putts-per-round average ranks 72nd. He has broken par 23.91% of the time (101st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance172282.5289.9
    Greens in Regulation %12465.32%70.14%
    Putts Per Round7228.8029.0
    Par Breakers10123.91%21.53%
    Bogey Avoidance9314.56%11.46%

    Blair's best finishes

    • Blair has played 23 tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-five finishes.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 60.9%.
    • With 344 points, Blair currently sits 115th in the FedExCup standings.

    Blair's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Blair's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he produced a 2.483 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
    • Blair put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 8.772.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 4.057 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 49th in that tournament.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Blair recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.448 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
    • Blair delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that event).

    Blair's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.239-0.389
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green970.0440.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green380.1940.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.038-0.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.038-0.106

    Blair's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3866-72-73-71+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-68-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-65-68-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express6267-67-67-75-124
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7369-68-79-74+23
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4969-68-73-69-58
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5473-70-70-73-29
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-73+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC78-75+9--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-70-60-72-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 16-19PGA Championship5373-66-68-72-510
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-73+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2467-68-71-68-636
    June 13-16U.S. Open2670-69-75-72+658
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73+2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4666-69-72-67-109
    July 11-14ISCO Championship270-64-68-64-33104
    July 25-283M OpenMC68-74E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4573-63-70-69-510
    September 12-15Procore Championship1370-69-69-71-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6668-69-70-75-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

