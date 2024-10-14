Zac Blair betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
In his last competition at the Black Desert Championship, Zac Blair finished the weekend at 2-under, good for a 66th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open Oct. 17-20 looking for an improved score.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Over his last six trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Blair has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 42nd.
- In 2023, Blair finished 42nd (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open.
- When Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.390 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.740 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75.00% of greens in regulation (40th), with 28.25 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.
Blair's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|42
|71-66-68-69
|-10
|10/6/2022
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|10/8/2020
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|10/3/2019
|MC
|74-75
|+7
Blair's recent performances
- Blair has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Blair has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Zac Blair has averaged 289.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Blair is averaging -0.098 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Blair is averaging -0.106 Strokes Gained: Total.
Blair's advanced stats and rankings
- Blair's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.239 ranks 142nd on TOUR this season, and his 68.4% driving accuracy average ranks 21st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Blair ranks 97th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.044, while he ranks 124th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.32%.
- On the greens, Blair's -0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 104th on TOUR this season, and his 28.80 putts-per-round average ranks 72nd. He has broken par 23.91% of the time (101st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|172
|282.5
|289.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|124
|65.32%
|70.14%
|Putts Per Round
|72
|28.80
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|101
|23.91%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|93
|14.56%
|11.46%
Blair's best finishes
- Blair has played 23 tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-five finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 60.9%.
- With 344 points, Blair currently sits 115th in the FedExCup standings.
Blair's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Blair's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he produced a 2.483 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- Blair put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 8.772.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 4.057 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 49th in that tournament.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Blair recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.448 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- Blair delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that event).
Blair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.239
|-0.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|0.044
|0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|38
|0.194
|0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.038
|-0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.038
|-0.106
Blair's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|66-72-73-71
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-68-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|67-67-67-75
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|73
|69-68-79-74
|+2
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|69-68-73-69
|-5
|8
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-70-70-73
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|78-75
|+9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-70-60-72
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|73-66-68-72
|-5
|10
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|67-68-71-68
|-6
|36
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|70-69-75-72
|+6
|58
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|66-69-72-67
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|70-64-68-64
|-33
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|73-63-70-69
|-5
|10
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-69-69-71
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|66
|68-69-70-75
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
