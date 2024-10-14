Zac Blair betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season Blair's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he produced a 2.483 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 13th in that event.

Blair put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 8.772.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 4.057 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 49th in that tournament.

At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Blair recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.448 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 13th in that event.