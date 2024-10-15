William Furr betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season, Furr's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.568. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Furr produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the John Deere Classic, ranking 20th in the field at 3.992. In that tournament, he finished 72nd.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Furr's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 5.945 mark ranked second in the field.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Furr posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.447), which ranked sixth in the field.