William Furr betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
In his most recent competition at the Black Desert Championship, William Furr concluded the weekend at 9-under, good for a 46th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open Oct. 17-20 looking for better results.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- This is Furr's first time competing at the Shriners Children's Open in the past five years.
- Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.390 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.740 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (50th in field), 75.00% in terms of greens in regulation (40th), and 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Furr's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Furr has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Furr has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-under.
- In terms of driving distance, William Furr has averaged 312.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Furr is averaging -0.147 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Furr is averaging -1.522 Strokes Gained: Total.
Furr's advanced stats and rankings
- Furr owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.081 (117th) this season, while his average driving distance of 312.0 yards ranks 15th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Furr has a -0.393 average that ranks 152nd on TOUR. He ranks 78th with a 67.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Furr has registered a -0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 139th with a putts-per-round average of 29.33, and he ranks 135th by breaking par 22.57% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|15
|312.0
|312.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|78
|67.25%
|73.02%
|Putts Per Round
|139
|29.33
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|135
|22.57%
|23.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|71
|14.00%
|11.51%
Furr's best finishes
- Furr, who has played 20 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- With 37 points, Furr currently sits 197th in the FedExCup standings.
Furr's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Furr's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.568. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Furr produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the John Deere Classic, ranking 20th in the field at 3.992. In that tournament, he finished 72nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Furr's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 5.945 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Furr posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.447), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Furr posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.009) at the Procore Championship in September 2024, a performance that ranked him 13th in the field.
Furr's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.081
|-0.644
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.393
|-0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|87
|0.046
|-0.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.128
|-0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-0.556
|-1.522
Furr's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|W/D
|66-77
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-68-70
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|64-75-70-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|73-66-72-72
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-70
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|72
|67-70-68-72
|-7
|3
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|67-73-64-75
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|66-70-72-67
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Furr as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.