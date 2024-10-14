Will Gordon betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

In his last five events, Gordon has an average finish of 42nd.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Gordon has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

He has finished with an average score of -12 those two times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Will Gordon has averaged 319.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

Gordon has an average of -1.357 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.