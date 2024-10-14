Will Gordon betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
Will Gordon hits the links Oct. 17-20 in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin following a 35th-place finish in the Black Desert Championship, which was his most recent tournament.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Gordon's average finish has been 44th, and his average score 11-under, over his last three appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
- In 2023, Gordon failed to make the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open.
- When Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (50th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (40th), and 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Gordon's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|10/6/2022
|44
|65-72-73-63
|-11
|10/8/2020
|MC
|67-69
|-6
Gordon's recent performances
- In his last five events, Gordon has an average finish of 42nd.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Gordon has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Will Gordon has averaged 319.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Gordon has an average of -1.357 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gordon is averaging -0.936 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gordon's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|314.7
|319.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|72.44%
|70.63%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.38
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|25.64%
|21.03%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.32%
|13.10%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gordon's best finishes
- Gordon has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut four times (36.4%).
Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.936
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gordon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|67-75-68-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-63-67-71
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|36
|71-66-63-69
|-13
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-67-69-67
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|67
|67-69-65-78
|-9
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|72-65-66-74
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|67-70-67-68
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.