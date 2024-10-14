PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Will Gordon betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Will Gordon hits the links Oct. 17-20 in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin following a 35th-place finish in the Black Desert Championship, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Gordon at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Gordon's average finish has been 44th, and his average score 11-under, over his last three appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
    • In 2023, Gordon failed to make the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open.
    • When Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (50th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (40th), and 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Gordon's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/2023MC74-66-2
    10/6/20224465-72-73-63-11
    10/8/2020MC67-69-6

    Gordon's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Gordon has an average finish of 42nd.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Gordon has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -12 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Will Gordon has averaged 319.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Gordon has an average of -1.357 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gordon is averaging -0.936 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Gordon's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-314.7319.3
    Greens in Regulation %-72.44%70.63%
    Putts Per Round-30.3830.1
    Par Breakers-25.64%21.03%
    Bogey Avoidance-14.32%13.10%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gordon's best finishes

    • Gordon has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut four times (36.4%).

    Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.379
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.357
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.936

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gordon's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2167-75-68-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1569-63-67-71-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3671-66-63-69-13--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-67-69-67-811
    January 18-21The American Express6767-69-65-78-94
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-74+2--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-74+7--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-67-2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4872-65-66-74-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship3567-70-67-68-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.