Webb Simpson betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

In his last five tournaments, Simpson has an average finish of 40th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Simpson has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five tournaments.

Webb Simpson has averaged 305.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Simpson is averaging -1.335 Strokes Gained: Putting.