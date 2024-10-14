Webb Simpson betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
Webb Simpson enters play in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open from Oct. 17-20 after a 32nd-place finish at the Procore Championship.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Simpson's average finish has been 22nd, and his average score 12-under, over his last seven appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
- In 2023, Simpson finished 46th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open.
- With numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth), Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Simpson's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|46
|69-68-68-70
|-9
|10/7/2021
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|10/8/2020
|13
|68-67-65-67
|-17
|10/3/2019
|7
|67-66-64-68
|-19
|11/1/2018
|15
|68-69-68-66
|-13
Simpson's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Simpson has an average finish of 40th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Simpson has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five tournaments.
- Webb Simpson has averaged 305.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Simpson is averaging -1.335 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Simpson has an average of -0.719 in his past five tournaments.
Simpson's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|300.0
|305.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.94%
|65.08%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.49
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.98%
|21.03%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.30%
|12.70%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Simpson's best finishes
- Simpson has played 14 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut 10 times (71.4%).
Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.826
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.745
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|3.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.719
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Simpson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|65-70-72-69
|-4
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|73-68-69
|-6
|18
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|72-70-71-72
|+1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|73-67-75-72
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|42
|71-70-69-69
|-5
|18
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|70-73-71-71
|+1
|70
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|69-67-75-72
|+3
|7
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|72-64-69-70
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|32
|71-70-68-72
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
