PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Webb Simpson betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Webb Simpson betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

    Webb Simpson enters play in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open from Oct. 17-20 after a 32nd-place finish at the Procore Championship.

    Latest odds for Simpson at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Simpson's average finish has been 22nd, and his average score 12-under, over his last seven appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
    • In 2023, Simpson finished 46th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open.
    • With numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth), Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Simpson's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/20234669-68-68-70-9
    10/7/2021MC71-67-4
    10/8/20201368-67-65-67-17
    10/3/2019767-66-64-68-19
    11/1/20181568-69-68-66-13

    Simpson's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Simpson has an average finish of 40th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Simpson has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Webb Simpson has averaged 305.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Simpson is averaging -1.335 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Simpson has an average of -0.719 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Simpson .

    Simpson's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-300.0305.0
    Greens in Regulation %-61.94%65.08%
    Putts Per Round-28.4928.9
    Par Breakers-19.98%21.03%
    Bogey Avoidance-14.30%12.70%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Simpson's best finishes

    • Simpson has played 14 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut 10 times (71.4%).

    Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.826
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.745
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--3.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.719

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Simpson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC73-68-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6665-70-72-69-44
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3973-68-69-618
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3073-71-70-75+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5472-70-71-72+16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4573-67-75-72-110
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4271-70-69-69-518
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2470-73-71-71+170
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5069-67-75-72+37
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4872-64-69-70-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-71-2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship3271-70-68-72-7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.