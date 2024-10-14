Vince Whaley betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Vince Whaley looks for better results in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open after he finished 13th shooting 16-under in this tournament in 2023.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Over his last two trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Whaley has an average score of 16-under, with an average finish of 13th.
- In 2023, Whaley finished 13th (with a score of 16-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open.
- With numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth), Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023.
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (50th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (40th), and 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Whaley's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|13
|68-66-65-69
|-16
|10/6/2022
|MC
|70-71
|-1
Whaley's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Whaley has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Whaley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five tournaments.
- Vince Whaley has averaged 315.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Whaley is averaging 1.910 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Whaley is averaging -1.165 Strokes Gained: Total.
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.658 this season (169th on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.9 yards) ranks 51st, while his 51.8% driving accuracy average ranks 171st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whaley has a -0.343 average that ranks 144th on TOUR. He ranks 146th with a 64.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Whaley has registered a 0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 35th with a putts-per-round average of 28.52, and he ranks 55th by breaking par 25.20% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|51
|305.9
|315.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|146
|64.38%
|68.40%
|Putts Per Round
|35
|28.52
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|55
|25.20%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|114
|14.98%
|11.81%
Whaley's best finishes
- Whaley, who has participated in 20 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 55% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- With 285 points, Whaley currently sits 123rd in the FedExCup standings.
Whaley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.224 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.640 mark ranked 21st in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley put up his best effort this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 3.182.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Whaley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.712 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 41st in that event.
- Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (which ranked him 16th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 16th.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|169
|-0.658
|-2.851
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.343
|-0.983
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|43
|0.174
|0.758
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.351
|1.910
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.476
|-1.165
Whaley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|73-66-68-69
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|63-70-65-69
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|66-69-64-66
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-67
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|67-68-66-69
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|70-72-71-72
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|73-71-69-77
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|71-68-73-65
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|70-63-66-72
|-13
|12
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|33
|68-69-69-70
|-4
|23
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-68-71-73
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|63
|65-71-72-71
|-1
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-66-68-68
|-17
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|67
|68-68-75-72
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.