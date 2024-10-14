Vince Whaley betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season, Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.224 (he missed the cut in that event).

Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.640 mark ranked 21st in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley put up his best effort this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 3.182.

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Whaley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.712 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 41st in that event.