Tyson Alexander betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

Tyson Alexander enters play in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open from Oct. 17-20 after a 54th-place finish at the Black Desert Championship.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Over his last two trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Alexander has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 64th.
- Alexander last participated in the Shriners Children's Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 3-over.
- With numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth), Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Alexander's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|10/6/2022
|64
|72-65-73-66
|-8
Alexander's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Alexander finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Alexander has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He posted a final score of -8 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Tyson Alexander has averaged 314.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Alexander has an average of -0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Alexander has an average of -6.239 in his past five tournaments.
Alexander's advanced stats and rankings
- Alexander has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.785, which ranks 170th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.3 yards) ranks 56th, and his 55% driving accuracy average ranks 158th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Alexander owns a -0.517 mark (163rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Alexander's 0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 31st on TOUR this season, and his 28.70 putts-per-round average ranks 54th. He has broken par 22.40% of the time (142nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|56
|305.3
|314.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|167
|62.11%
|62.50%
|Putts Per Round
|54
|28.70
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|142
|22.40%
|18.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|156
|16.76%
|17.13%
Alexander's best finishes
- Alexander, who has played 24 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- Currently, Alexander has 121 points, ranking him 170th in the FedExCup standings.
Alexander's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Alexander put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 2.258. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Alexander put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 19th in the field at 3.596. In that event, he finished 16th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander delivered his best mark this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.238.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.547, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 52nd.
- Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 16th in the field.
Alexander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|170
|-0.785
|-3.835
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-0.517
|-3.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|70
|0.084
|0.706
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.357
|-0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-0.862
|-6.239
Alexander's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|76
|73-71-74-73
|+11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|68-67-68-64
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|W/D
|70-66-72
|-2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|78-72-74
|+8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-77-71
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|72-68-71-69
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-70-69-66
|-11
|49
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|70-67-76-68
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|68-76-71-68
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|69-70-69-75
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|68-67-70-69
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|82-75
|+15
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|54
|70-67-69-70
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.