Tyson Alexander betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

In his last five tournaments, Alexander finished outside the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Alexander has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

He posted a final score of -8 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Tyson Alexander has averaged 314.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Alexander has an average of -0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.