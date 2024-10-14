PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Tyson Alexander betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Tyson Alexander enters play in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open from Oct. 17-20 after a 54th-place finish at the Black Desert Championship.

    Latest odds for Alexander at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Over his last two trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Alexander has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 64th.
    • Alexander last participated in the Shriners Children's Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 3-over.
    • With numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth), Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Alexander's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/2023MC73-72+3
    10/6/20226472-65-73-66-8

    Alexander's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Alexander finished outside the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Alexander has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He posted a final score of -8 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Tyson Alexander has averaged 314.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Alexander has an average of -0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Alexander has an average of -6.239 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Alexander .

    Alexander's advanced stats and rankings

    • Alexander has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.785, which ranks 170th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.3 yards) ranks 56th, and his 55% driving accuracy average ranks 158th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Alexander owns a -0.517 mark (163rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Alexander's 0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 31st on TOUR this season, and his 28.70 putts-per-round average ranks 54th. He has broken par 22.40% of the time (142nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance56305.3314.7
    Greens in Regulation %16762.11%62.50%
    Putts Per Round5428.7029.5
    Par Breakers14222.40%18.52%
    Bogey Avoidance15616.76%17.13%

    Alexander's best finishes

    • Alexander, who has played 24 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
    • Currently, Alexander has 121 points, ranking him 170th in the FedExCup standings.

    Alexander's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Alexander put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 2.258. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Alexander put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 19th in the field at 3.596. In that event, he finished 16th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander delivered his best mark this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.238.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.547, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 52nd.
    • Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 16th in the field.

    Alexander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170-0.785-3.835
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-0.517-3.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green700.0840.706
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.357-0.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Total162-0.862-6.239

    Alexander's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7673-71-74-73+11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship868-67-68-64-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-71+3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiW/D70-66-72-2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC78-72-74+8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-77-71-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5372-68-71-69-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-69E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-70-69-66-1149
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6470-67-76-68+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1468-76-71-68-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5569-70-69-75-54
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-68--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5268-67-70-69-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-73+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-73+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-71E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-75+2--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    July 25-283M OpenMC82-75+15--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-73+4--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-79+4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship5470-67-69-70-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.