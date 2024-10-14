PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Tyler Duncan betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

    In his last time out at the Black Desert Championship, Tyler Duncan carded a 25th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Shriners Children's Open looking for better results.

    Latest odds for Duncan at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Duncan's average finish has been 45th, and his average score 11-under, over his last five appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
    • Duncan finished 18th (with a score of 15-under) in his most recent go-round at the Shriners Children's Open (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.390 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.740 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75.00% of greens in regulation (40th), with 28.25 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.

    Duncan's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/20231871-66-67-65-15
    10/6/20227265-71-70-72-6
    10/8/2020MC70-67-5
    11/1/2018MC73-80+11

    Duncan's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Duncan has an average finish of 39th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Duncan has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Tyler Duncan has averaged 305.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Duncan has an average of -0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Duncan is averaging -2.341 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Duncan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Duncan has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.252 this season, which ranks 46th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.1 yards) ranks 124th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Duncan ranks 164th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.554. Additionally, he ranks 65th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.72%.
    • On the greens, Duncan's -0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 141st on TOUR this season, and his 29.69 putts-per-round average ranks 160th. He has broken par 20.11% of the time (174th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance124297.1305.3
    Greens in Regulation %6567.72%71.43%
    Putts Per Round16029.6930.6
    Par Breakers17420.11%19.05%
    Bogey Avoidance3213.12%11.11%

    Duncan's best finishes

    • Duncan has played 21 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 10 times (47.6%).
    • Duncan, who has 111 points, currently sits 174th in the FedExCup standings.

    Duncan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 3.799 mark ranked ninth in the field.
    • Duncan produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 30th in the field at 1.342. In that tournament, he finished 53rd.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan delivered his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 15th in the field at 3.193. In that tournament, he finished 51st.
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Duncan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.311), which ranked seventh in the field.
    • Duncan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024. That ranked 24th in the field.

    Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.2520.896
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green164-0.554-2.534
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green116-0.043-0.521
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.253-0.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Total157-0.598-2.341

    Duncan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic368-65-62-65-22--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6568-70-69-68-54
    January 18-21The American Express3467-69-65-69-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-69E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-67-71-71-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-70+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2367-67-70-72-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6467-75-72-74E7
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5171-71-74-72E7
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5671-69-75-69+45
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2467-71-68-68-636
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-72+1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    July 25-283M Open5370-69-68-73-46
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC80-74+10--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-76+2--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2566-67-72-66-13--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.