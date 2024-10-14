Tyler Duncan betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

In his last five events, Duncan has an average finish of 39th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Duncan has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Tyler Duncan has averaged 305.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

Duncan has an average of -0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.