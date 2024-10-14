Tyler Duncan betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
1 Min Read
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
In his last time out at the Black Desert Championship, Tyler Duncan carded a 25th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Shriners Children's Open looking for better results.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Duncan's average finish has been 45th, and his average score 11-under, over his last five appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
- Duncan finished 18th (with a score of 15-under) in his most recent go-round at the Shriners Children's Open (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.390 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.740 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75.00% of greens in regulation (40th), with 28.25 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.
Duncan's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|18
|71-66-67-65
|-15
|10/6/2022
|72
|65-71-70-72
|-6
|10/8/2020
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|11/1/2018
|MC
|73-80
|+11
Duncan's recent performances
- In his last five events, Duncan has an average finish of 39th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Duncan has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Tyler Duncan has averaged 305.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Duncan has an average of -0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Duncan is averaging -2.341 Strokes Gained: Total.
Duncan's advanced stats and rankings
- Duncan has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.252 this season, which ranks 46th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.1 yards) ranks 124th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Duncan ranks 164th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.554. Additionally, he ranks 65th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.72%.
- On the greens, Duncan's -0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 141st on TOUR this season, and his 29.69 putts-per-round average ranks 160th. He has broken par 20.11% of the time (174th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|124
|297.1
|305.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|65
|67.72%
|71.43%
|Putts Per Round
|160
|29.69
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|174
|20.11%
|19.05%
|Bogey Avoidance
|32
|13.12%
|11.11%
Duncan's best finishes
- Duncan has played 21 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 10 times (47.6%).
- Duncan, who has 111 points, currently sits 174th in the FedExCup standings.
Duncan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 3.799 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- Duncan produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 30th in the field at 1.342. In that tournament, he finished 53rd.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan delivered his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 15th in the field at 3.193. In that tournament, he finished 51st.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Duncan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.311), which ranked seventh in the field.
- Duncan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024. That ranked 24th in the field.
Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.252
|0.896
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-0.554
|-2.534
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|116
|-0.043
|-0.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.253
|-0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-0.598
|-2.341
Duncan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|68-65-62-65
|-22
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|68-70-69-68
|-5
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|67-69-65-69
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-67-71-71
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|67-67-70-72
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|67-75-72-74
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-71-74-72
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|71-69-75-69
|+4
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|67-71-68-68
|-6
|36
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|70-69-68-73
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|80-74
|+10
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|66-67-72-66
|-13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.