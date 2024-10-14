PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Troy Merritt betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Troy Merritt betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

    Troy Merritt seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open. He placed 64th at the par-71 TPC Summerlin in 2023.

    Latest odds for Merritt at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Over his last eight trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Merritt has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 54th.
    • In Merritt's most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open, in 2023, he finished 64th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • With numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth), Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Merritt's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/20236468-71-71-72-2
    10/6/2022MC74-69+1
    10/7/2021MC73-66-3
    10/8/20204368-66-70-68-12
    10/3/20196366-68-68-75-7
    11/1/20185772-65-69-72-6

    Merritt's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
    • Merritt has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Troy Merritt has averaged 300.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Merritt is averaging -2.356 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging -2.810 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Merritt .

    Merritt's advanced stats and rankings

    • Merritt owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.112 (125th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.0 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Merritt ranks 69th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.180, while he ranks 112th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.80%.
    • On the greens, Merritt's -0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 153rd on TOUR this season, and his 28.91 putts-per-round average ranks 83rd. He has broken par 24.83% of the time (67th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance144294.0300.7
    Greens in Regulation %11265.80%65.00%
    Putts Per Round8328.9129.7
    Par Breakers6724.83%22.78%
    Bogey Avoidance12915.45%19.44%

    Merritt's best finishes

    • Merritt has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 10 times (41.7%).
    • Currently, Merritt sits 142nd in the FedExCup standings with 213 points.

    Merritt's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he put up a 3.103 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Procore Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.185 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.076.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Merritt recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.899 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
    • Merritt recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.

    Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.1120.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.180-0.388
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green810.066-0.327
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.335-2.356
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.202-2.810

    Merritt's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6571-68-73-65-11--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7269-67-71-72-5--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC77-64-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2468-66-66-70-1033
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-64-70-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-77+3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-74+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5871-69-69-72-35
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4768-72-69-69-69
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2368-71-69-68-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-77+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-77+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6766-74-71-77E2
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-77E--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson967-62-70-67-1873
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4068-71-67-71-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4570-72-70-70+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-69+1--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1769-64-70-73-1249
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5967-68-70-75-83
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-71+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-73E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.