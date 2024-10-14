3H AGO
Troy Merritt betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
Troy Merritt seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open. He placed 64th at the par-71 TPC Summerlin in 2023.
Latest odds for Merritt at the Shriners Children's Open.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Over his last eight trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Merritt has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 54th.
- In Merritt's most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open, in 2023, he finished 64th after posting a score of 2-under.
- With numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth), Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Merritt's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|64
|68-71-71-72
|-2
|10/6/2022
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|10/7/2021
|MC
|73-66
|-3
|10/8/2020
|43
|68-66-70-68
|-12
|10/3/2019
|63
|66-68-68-75
|-7
|11/1/2018
|57
|72-65-69-72
|-6
Merritt's recent performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
- Merritt has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Troy Merritt has averaged 300.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Merritt is averaging -2.356 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging -2.810 Strokes Gained: Total.
Merritt's advanced stats and rankings
- Merritt owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.112 (125th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.0 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Merritt ranks 69th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.180, while he ranks 112th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.80%.
- On the greens, Merritt's -0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 153rd on TOUR this season, and his 28.91 putts-per-round average ranks 83rd. He has broken par 24.83% of the time (67th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|144
|294.0
|300.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|112
|65.80%
|65.00%
|Putts Per Round
|83
|28.91
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|67
|24.83%
|22.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|129
|15.45%
|19.44%
Merritt's best finishes
- Merritt has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 10 times (41.7%).
- Currently, Merritt sits 142nd in the FedExCup standings with 213 points.
Merritt's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he put up a 3.103 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Procore Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.185 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.076.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Merritt recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.899 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
- Merritt recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.
Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.112
|0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.180
|-0.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|81
|0.066
|-0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.335
|-2.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.202
|-2.810
Merritt's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|65
|71-68-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|72
|69-67-71-72
|-5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|77-64
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-66-66-70
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-64-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|58
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|68-72-69-69
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-71-69-68
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|66-74-71-77
|E
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|67-62-70-67
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|68-71-67-71
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|70-72-70-70
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|69-64-70-73
|-12
|49
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|67-68-70-75
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.