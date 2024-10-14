Trey Mullinax betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

Over his last five appearances, Mullinax has finished in the top 20 once.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

Mullinax has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.

He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five events.

Trey Mullinax has averaged 327.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Mullinax is averaging -0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting.