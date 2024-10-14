Trey Mullinax betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 03: Trey Mullinax of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
In his last time out at the Black Desert Championship, Trey Mullinax carded a 25th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Shriners Children's Open looking for better results.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- In his last four appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Mullinax has an average finish of 37th, and an average score of 6-under.
- Mullinax finished 56th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent go-round at the Shriners Children's Open (in 2021).
- When Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Mullinax's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/7/2021
|56
|71-66-75-65
|-7
|11/1/2018
|MC
|74-71
|+3
Mullinax's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Mullinax has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Mullinax has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five events.
- Trey Mullinax has averaged 327.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Mullinax is averaging -0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Mullinax is averaging 1.689 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mullinax's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|20
|311.8
|327.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|179
|63.54%
|73.26%
|Putts Per Round
|126
|29.17
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|170
|19.87%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|180
|16.35%
|10.76%
Mullinax's best finishes
- Mullinax last season participated in 27 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- Last season Mullinax put up his best performance at the Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course. He shot 13-under and finished 25th (10 shots back of the winner).
- Mullinax placed 130th in the FedExCup standings with 291 points last season.
Mullinax's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.111
|1.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|0.032
|0.549
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|150
|-0.132
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-0.328
|-0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-0.537
|1.689
Mullinax's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|72-66-71-67
|-12
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|68-67-69-67
|-13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Mullinax as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.