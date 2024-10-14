Trace Crowe betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Trace Crowe will compete in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open from Oct. 17-20 after a 54th-place finish at the Black Desert Championship.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- This is Crowe's first time playing at the Shriners Children's Open in the past five years.
- Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (50th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (40th), and 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Crowe's recent performances
- Crowe has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Crowe has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Trace Crowe has averaged 302.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Crowe has an average of 0.924 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Crowe is averaging 2.578 Strokes Gained: Total.
Crowe's advanced stats and rankings
- Crowe has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.087, which ranks 118th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.8 yards) ranks 83rd, and his 59.3% driving accuracy average ranks 120th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Crowe ranks 107th on TOUR with a mark of -0.017.
- On the greens, Crowe has registered a 0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR, while he ranks 24th with a putts-per-round average of 28.33. He has broken par 26.67% of the time (21st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|83
|301.8
|302.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|113
|65.76%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|24
|28.33
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|21
|26.67%
|26.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|130
|15.56%
|12.04%
Crowe's best finishes
- Crowe has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- Crowe, who has 235 points, currently ranks 135th in the FedExCup standings.
Crowe's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he produced a 3.187 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 32nd in that tournament.
- Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 5.701. He finished 24th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Crowe delivered his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.555.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Crowe posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.301, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 60th in that event.
- Crowe recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.902) at the Wyndham Championship (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.
Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.087
|-1.670
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.017
|2.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|80
|0.068
|1.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.173
|0.924
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|0.136
|2.578
Crowe's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-67
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-69-69-74
|-6
|30
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|69-71-70-73
|-1
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|69-68-67-70
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|71-63-71-70
|-9
|14
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|66-68-67-74
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|44
|70-64-67-72
|-11
|12
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-72-68-67
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-67-69-67
|-12
|80
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|68-69-72-67
|-12
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|54
|70-66-68-72
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.