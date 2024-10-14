PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Trace Crowe betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Trace Crowe will compete in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open from Oct. 17-20 after a 54th-place finish at the Black Desert Championship.

    Latest odds for Crowe at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • This is Crowe's first time playing at the Shriners Children's Open in the past five years.
    • Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (50th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (40th), and 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Crowe's recent performances

    • Crowe has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Trace Crowe has averaged 302.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Crowe has an average of 0.924 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Crowe is averaging 2.578 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Crowe .

    Crowe's advanced stats and rankings

    • Crowe has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.087, which ranks 118th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.8 yards) ranks 83rd, and his 59.3% driving accuracy average ranks 120th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Crowe ranks 107th on TOUR with a mark of -0.017.
    • On the greens, Crowe has registered a 0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR, while he ranks 24th with a putts-per-round average of 28.33. He has broken par 26.67% of the time (21st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance83301.8302.5
    Greens in Regulation %11365.76%69.44%
    Putts Per Round2428.3328.5
    Par Breakers2126.67%26.85%
    Bogey Avoidance13015.56%12.04%

    Crowe's best finishes

    • Crowe has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • Crowe, who has 235 points, currently ranks 135th in the FedExCup standings.

    Crowe's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he produced a 3.187 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 32nd in that tournament.
    • Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 5.701. He finished 24th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Crowe delivered his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.555.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Crowe posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.301, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 60th in that event.
    • Crowe recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.902) at the Wyndham Championship (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.

    Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.087-1.670
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-0.0172.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green800.0681.281
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.1730.924
    Average Strokes Gained: Total940.1362.578

    Crowe's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-72-67-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-69-69-74-630
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6069-71-70-73-15
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenW/D79+7--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1169-68-67-70-1435
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-72-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3271-63-71-70-914
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2766-68-67-74-529
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-73+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4470-64-67-72-1112
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC68-71-5--
    July 25-283M Open2468-72-68-67-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship765-67-69-67-1280
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC76-69+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4268-69-72-67-12--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship5470-66-68-72-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.