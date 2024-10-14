Trace Crowe betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he produced a 3.187 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 32nd in that tournament.

Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 5.701. He finished 24th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Crowe delivered his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.555.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Crowe posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.301, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 60th in that event.