Tom Whitney betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Tom Whitney hits a chip shot on the sixth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Tom Whitney hits the links in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open Oct. 17-20 after an 11th-place finish in the Black Desert Championship in his most recent tournament.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Whitney has entered the Shriners Children's Open once in recent years (in 2017), posting a score of 5-over and missing the cut.
- Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (50th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (40th), and 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Whitney's recent performances
- Whitney has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Whitney has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five events.
- Tom Whitney has averaged 298.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Whitney has an average of -2.171 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Whitney is averaging -0.122 Strokes Gained: Total.
Whitney's advanced stats and rankings
- Whitney has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.190 this season (57th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.2 yards) ranks 123rd, while his 63.8% driving accuracy average ranks 60th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whitney ranks 39th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.294, while he ranks 29th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.44%.
- On the greens, Whitney's -0.620 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 169th on TOUR this season, and his 29.96 putts-per-round average ranks 170th. He has broken par 23.51% of the time (110th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|123
|297.2
|298.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|29
|69.44%
|74.21%
|Putts Per Round
|170
|29.96
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|110
|23.51%
|24.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|126
|15.38%
|9.52%
Whitney's best finishes
- Whitney is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 22 tournaments).
- In those 22 tournaments, he had a 36.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
- Currently, Whitney has 82 points, ranking him 183rd in the FedExCup standings.
Whitney's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.894.
- Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 5.086 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whitney's best mark this season was at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he put up a 1.821 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Whitney posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.760, which ranked him 34th in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
- Whitney recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.125) in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship. That ranked 11th in the field.
Whitney's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.190
|0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.294
|2.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|170
|-0.420
|-0.392
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|169
|-0.620
|-2.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-0.557
|-0.122
Whitney's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-70-73
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-67-75-68
|-8
|53
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-76
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|67-69-71-75
|-6
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|71-69-69-73
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|67-79
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|72-72-75-74
|+5
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|63
|71-69-70-75
|-3
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-69
|-70
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|66
|65-70-75-73
|-1
|4
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-65
|-7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|47
|72-68-74-70
|-4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|68-68-68-65
|-15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Whitney as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
