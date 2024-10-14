Tom Whitney betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

Whitney has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Over his last five appearances, Whitney has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five events.

Tom Whitney has averaged 298.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Whitney has an average of -2.171 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.