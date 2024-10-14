Tom Kim betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
Tom Kim, the previous winner in this tournamanet after shooting 20-under on the par-71 course at TPC Summerlin in 2023, looks to repeat in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas Oct. 17-20.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Kim has entered the Shriners Children's Open two times of late, with two wins. His average score has been 22-under, and his average finish has been first.
- Kim won the Shriners Children's Open in 2023, with a score of 20-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Kim's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|1
|68-68-62-66
|-20
|10/6/2022
|1
|65-67-62-66
|-24
Kim's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Kim has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Kim has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Kim has averaged 308.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Kim is averaging -1.616 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging 1.168 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.128 ranks 71st on TOUR this season, and his 68.9% driving accuracy average ranks 18th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim owns a 0.261 average that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks 105th with a 66.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim has registered a -0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 110th on TOUR, while he ranks 67th with a putts-per-round average of 28.78. He has broken par 25.61% of the time (44th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|111
|298.7
|308.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|105
|66.02%
|48.61%
|Putts Per Round
|67
|28.78
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|44
|25.61%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|139
|15.73%
|13.54%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, earning two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 19 times (82.6%).
- Currently, Kim has 1051 points, ranking him 43rd in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.730.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.429. He finished 17th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.967 (he finished fourth in that event).
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.555, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.128
|0.702
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.261
|1.894
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|74
|0.080
|0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.072
|-1.616
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.398
|1.168
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|45
|68-70-74-66
|-14
|16
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|74-66-67-67
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-69-72-69
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|68-68-70-76
|-2
|5
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|73-74-70-77
|+6
|12
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|72-78-77-66
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|69-66-69-71
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|69-67-69-69
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|73-69-73-76
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|66-71-68-70
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-68-74
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|4
|70-68-65-64
|-13
|123
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|43
|70-75-78-74
|+9
|18
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|71-68-71-76
|+6
|58
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|2
|62-65-65-66
|-30
|400
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|15
|69-66-69-64
|-12
|50
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|8
|66-68-69-68
|-13
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|71-64-73-71
|-1
|27
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.