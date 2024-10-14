Tom Kim betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.730.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.429. He finished 17th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.967 (he finished fourth in that event).

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.555, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 18th in that event.