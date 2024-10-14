PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Tom Kim betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Tom Kim, the previous winner in this tournamanet after shooting 20-under on the par-71 course at TPC Summerlin in 2023, looks to repeat in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas Oct. 17-20.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Kim has entered the Shriners Children's Open two times of late, with two wins. His average score has been 22-under, and his average finish has been first.
    • Kim won the Shriners Children's Open in 2023, with a score of 20-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Kim's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/2023168-68-62-66-20
    10/6/2022165-67-62-66-24

    Kim's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Kim has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Kim has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Kim has averaged 308.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kim is averaging -1.616 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging 1.168 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.128 ranks 71st on TOUR this season, and his 68.9% driving accuracy average ranks 18th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim owns a 0.261 average that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks 105th with a 66.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim has registered a -0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 110th on TOUR, while he ranks 67th with a putts-per-round average of 28.78. He has broken par 25.61% of the time (44th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance111298.7308.3
    Greens in Regulation %10566.02%48.61%
    Putts Per Round6728.7828.6
    Par Breakers4425.61%23.26%
    Bogey Avoidance13915.73%13.54%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, earning two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 19 times (82.6%).
    • Currently, Kim has 1051 points, ranking him 43rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.730.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.429. He finished 17th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.967 (he finished fourth in that event).
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.555, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.1280.702
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.2611.894
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green740.0800.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.072-1.616
    Average Strokes Gained: Total610.3981.168

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry4568-70-74-66-1416
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-65-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1774-66-67-67-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-69-72-69-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6268-68-70-76-25
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5273-74-70-77+612
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-78+7--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3072-78-77-66+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1869-66-69-71-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5269-67-69-69-106
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4773-69-73-76+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship2666-71-68-70-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-68-68-74-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open470-68-65-64-13123
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4370-75-78-74+918
    June 13-16U.S. Open2671-68-71-76+658
    June 20-23Travelers Championship262-65-65-66-30400
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-68-3--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1569-66-69-64-1250
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition866-68-69-68-13--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5071-64-73-71-127

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.