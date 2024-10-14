3H AGO
Tom Hoge betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
1 Min Read
Tom Hoge will appear in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open from Oct. 17-20 after a seventh-place finish at the Procore Championship.
Latest odds for Hoge at the Shriners Children's Open.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Hoge's average finish has been 12th, and his average score 14-under, over his last six appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
- Hoge last participated in the Shriners Children's Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of even-par.
- Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Hoge's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|MC
|71-71
|E
|10/6/2022
|4
|63-72-65-64
|-20
|10/7/2021
|14
|66-70-67-66
|-15
|10/8/2020
|24
|70-64-66-69
|-15
|11/1/2018
|MC
|74-74
|+6
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- Hoge has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those four times he's made the cut.
- Tom Hoge has averaged 307.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge is averaging -0.841 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoge has an average of -0.562 in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.063 this season (113th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.2 yards) ranks 130th, while his 60.1% driving accuracy average ranks 105th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge owns a 0.795 average that ranks third on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 67.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoge has delivered a 0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 42nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.58, and he ranks 37th by breaking par 25.76% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|130
|296.2
|307.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|77
|67.28%
|66.36%
|Putts Per Round
|42
|28.58
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|37
|25.76%
|21.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|79
|14.22%
|13.58%
Hoge's best finishes
- Although Hoge has not won any of the 27 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 22 times.
- Currently, Hoge ranks 21st in the FedExCup standings with 1411 points.
Hoge's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he delivered a 2.921 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
- Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Travelers Championship, where his 8.424 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best performance this season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.315. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.257 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
- Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.514) at the Travelers Championship, which was held in June 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that event).
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.063
|-1.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.795
|1.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|137
|-0.200
|0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|0.074
|-0.841
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.607
|-0.562
Hoge's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|68-76-67-73
|+4
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|16
|66-71-66
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|38
|67-69-71-68
|-17
|22
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|69-68-65-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|71-70-75-71
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|71-66-66
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-70-68-66
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|8
|66-70-70-67
|-11
|225
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-69-68-68
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|72-71-69-73
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|67-69-75-75
|-2
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|71-66-68-67
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|67-64-70-74
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|68-67-69-67
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-73-72-73
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|66-73-68-67
|-10
|80
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|71-69-71-67
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|72-74-77-75
|+10
|15
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|3
|69-63-66-62
|-20
|338
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|72
|74-70-74-80
|+14
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|70-69-73-66
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-68-71-72
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|29
|69-68-76-74
|+3
|0
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|69-68-71-68
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.