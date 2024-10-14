Tom Hoge betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he delivered a 2.921 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 17th in that event.

Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Travelers Championship, where his 8.424 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best performance this season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.315. He finished 18th in that tournament.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.257 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 14th in that event.