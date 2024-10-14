PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Tom Hoge will appear in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open from Oct. 17-20 after a seventh-place finish at the Procore Championship.

    Latest odds for Hoge at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Hoge's average finish has been 12th, and his average score 14-under, over his last six appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
    • Hoge last participated in the Shriners Children's Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of even-par.
    • Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Hoge's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/2023MC71-71E
    10/6/2022463-72-65-64-20
    10/7/20211466-70-67-66-15
    10/8/20202470-64-66-69-15
    11/1/2018MC74-74+6

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Hoge has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • Hoge has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Tom Hoge has averaged 307.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge is averaging -0.841 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoge has an average of -0.562 in his past five tournaments.
    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.063 this season (113th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.2 yards) ranks 130th, while his 60.1% driving accuracy average ranks 105th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge owns a 0.795 average that ranks third on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 67.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoge has delivered a 0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 42nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.58, and he ranks 37th by breaking par 25.76% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance130296.2307.7
    Greens in Regulation %7767.28%66.36%
    Putts Per Round4228.5828.7
    Par Breakers3725.76%21.60%
    Bogey Avoidance7914.22%13.58%

    Hoge's best finishes

    • Although Hoge has not won any of the 27 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 22 times.
    • Currently, Hoge ranks 21st in the FedExCup standings with 1411 points.

    Hoge's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he delivered a 2.921 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
    • Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Travelers Championship, where his 8.424 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best performance this season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.315. He finished 18th in that tournament.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.257 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
    • Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.514) at the Travelers Championship, which was held in June 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that event).

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.063-1.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.7951.313
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green137-0.2000.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting830.074-0.841
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.607-0.562

    Hoge's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4868-76-67-73+4--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational1666-71-66E--
    January 4-7The Sentry3867-69-71-68-1722
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1769-68-65-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5671-70-75-71-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am671-66-66-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-70-68-66-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational866-70-70-67-11225
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2870-69-68-68-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1272-71-69-73-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5467-69-75-75-29
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1471-66-68-67-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1867-64-70-74-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4168-67-69-67-1312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-73-72-73+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship2366-73-68-67-1080
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1771-69-71-67-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4572-74-77-75+1015
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship369-63-66-62-20338
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship7274-70-74-80+145
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4670-69-73-66-239
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-68-71-72-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2969-68-76-74+30
    September 12-15Procore Championship769-68-71-68-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

