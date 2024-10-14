Taylor Moore betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.812 (he finished 58th in that tournament).

Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.280.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore delivered his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.808.

At the 3M Open in July 2024, Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.361, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.