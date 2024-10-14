PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 28: Taylor Moore of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 28, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Taylor Moore will compete Oct. 17-20 in Las Vegas at the 2024 Shriners Children's Open. In his last tournament he took 42nd in the Sanderson Farms Championship, shooting 12-under at The Country Club of Jackson.

    Latest odds for Moore at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • In his last three appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Moore has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 13-under.
    • In Moore's most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Moore's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/6/2022MC69-74+1
    10/7/20212466-70-68-67-13

    Moore's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Moore has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Over his last five appearances, Moore has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 6-under.
    • Off the tee, Taylor Moore has averaged 314.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore has an average of 1.141 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore is averaging 0.282 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Moore .

    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.179 (61st) this season, while his average driving distance of 306.0 yards ranks 50th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore has a -0.312 mark (140th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Moore's 0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 69th this season, while he averages 28.72 putts per round (56th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance50306.0314.7
    Greens in Regulation %11865.49%63.89%
    Putts Per Round5628.7228.0
    Par Breakers15621.57%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance7614.12%14.51%

    Moore's best finishes

    • Moore has not won any of the 25 tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
    • Currently, Moore has 803 points, ranking him 60th in the FedExCup standings.

    Moore's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.812 (he finished 58th in that tournament).
    • Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.280.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore delivered his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.808.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.361, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.
    • Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked second in the field.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.1790.616
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.312-1.180
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green900.032-0.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.1291.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1050.0280.282

    Moore's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2171-69-70-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry2571-65-70-66-2068
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7070-71-73-75+13
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-70-71-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open3969-70-72-66-717
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-73-68-70-438
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-71-73-76+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3172-68-70-71-738
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-73-69-68-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open264-71-67-67-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2071-75-75-70+398
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5868-70-71-74-18
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3868-68-76-76+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship1267-68-69-68-12133
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-75+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-81+12--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6870-68-72-71+16
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1068-71-66-69-1462
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-68+3--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-74+10--
    July 25-283M Open1269-71-65-68-1156
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5265-71-67-73-46
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6671-70-72-71+415
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4270-65-71-70-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.