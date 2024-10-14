Taylor Moore betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 28: Taylor Moore of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 28, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Taylor Moore will compete Oct. 17-20 in Las Vegas at the 2024 Shriners Children's Open. In his last tournament he took 42nd in the Sanderson Farms Championship, shooting 12-under at The Country Club of Jackson.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- In his last three appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Moore has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 13-under.
- In Moore's most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Moore's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/6/2022
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|10/7/2021
|24
|66-70-68-67
|-13
Moore's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Moore has finished in the top 20 once.
- Over his last five appearances, Moore has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 6-under.
- Off the tee, Taylor Moore has averaged 314.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has an average of 1.141 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Moore is averaging 0.282 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.179 (61st) this season, while his average driving distance of 306.0 yards ranks 50th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore has a -0.312 mark (140th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Moore's 0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 69th this season, while he averages 28.72 putts per round (56th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|50
|306.0
|314.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|118
|65.49%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|56
|28.72
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|156
|21.57%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|76
|14.12%
|14.51%
Moore's best finishes
- Moore has not won any of the 25 tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
- Currently, Moore has 803 points, ranking him 60th in the FedExCup standings.
Moore's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.812 (he finished 58th in that tournament).
- Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.280.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore delivered his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.808.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.361, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.
- Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked second in the field.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.179
|0.616
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.312
|-1.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|90
|0.032
|-0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.129
|1.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|0.028
|0.282
Moore's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|71-65-70-66
|-20
|68
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|70-71-73-75
|+1
|3
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-70-71
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-70-72-66
|-7
|17
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-73-68-70
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-71-73-76
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|72-68-70-71
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-73-69-68
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|64-71-67-67
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-75-75-70
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|68-70-71-74
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|68-68-76-76
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|133
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-81
|+12
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|68
|70-68-72-71
|+1
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|68-71-66-69
|-14
|62
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|69-71-65-68
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|65-71-67-73
|-4
|6
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|71-70-72-71
|+4
|15
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|70-65-71-70
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.