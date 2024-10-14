Taylor Montgomery betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Taylor Montgomery of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Taylor Montgomery looks to improve upon his 35th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin Oct. 17-20.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- In his last two appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Montgomery has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of 13-under.
- In Montgomery's most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open, in 2023, he finished 35th after posting a score of 11-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Montgomery's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|35
|70-69-66-68
|-11
|10/6/2022
|15
|70-66-66-67
|-15
Montgomery's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Montgomery has an average finish of 59th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Montgomery has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-under.
- Taylor Montgomery has averaged 280.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Montgomery is averaging 1.959 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Montgomery is averaging -4.992 Strokes Gained: Total.
Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings
- Montgomery's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.275 ranks 175th on TOUR this season, and his 47% driving accuracy average ranks 175th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Montgomery ranks 159th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.458. Additionally, he ranks 175th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 59.85%.
- On the greens, Montgomery has delivered a 0.845 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him first on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of 27.70. He has broken par 25.13% of the time (57th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|163
|290.0
|280.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|175
|59.85%
|59.83%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.70
|27.4
|Par Breakers
|57
|25.13%
|21.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|128
|15.40%
|17.52%
Montgomery's best finishes
- Montgomery has participated in 18 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- Currently, Montgomery sits 116th in the FedExCup standings with 325 points.
Montgomery's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 41st in the field with a mark of 0.499.
- Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 7.116 mark ranked second in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery posted his best performance this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 3.040.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Montgomery recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.599), which ranked third in the field.
- Montgomery delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him 11th in the field). In that event, he finished 11th.
Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|175
|-1.275
|-6.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.458
|-1.523
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|32
|0.210
|0.655
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|0.845
|1.959
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-0.678
|-4.992
Montgomery's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|69-74-67-68
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|69-66-69-68
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|69-65-67-63
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|64-68-69-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|61
|68-69-65-73
|-13
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|68-70-70-72
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-71-70
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-68-67-73
|-7
|17
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|60
|71-69-73-68
|-3
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|11
|68-70-68-70
|-12
|160
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|81
|+9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|80
|+9
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|65-68-77-70
|-8
|10
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|74
|66-71-72-74
|+3
|3
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.