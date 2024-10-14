Taylor Montgomery betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

In his last five tournaments, Montgomery has an average finish of 59th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Montgomery has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-under.

Taylor Montgomery has averaged 280.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Montgomery is averaging 1.959 Strokes Gained: Putting.